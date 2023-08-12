Florida Weather Forecast: What are the chances of rain during the 4th IND vs WI 2023 T20I?

India and West Indies will lock horns in the fourth T20I of their five-game series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday, August 12.

The Men in Blue are currently trailing the series 1-2, having lost the first two games but bounced back in style with their seven-wicket win in the third. The visitors chased down 160 with 2.1 overs to spare.

India vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat, scoring 83 runs off just 44 deliveries, including four sixes and 10 boundaries. Tilak Varma also continued his form with an unbeaten 49 off 37, while captain Hardik Pandya chipped in with 20 off 15.

Shubman Gill, though, continued his failures with the bat, departing for just six runs. It was his third single-digit score of the T20I series, having scored 3 and 7 in the first two games.

The chase came after Kuldeep Yadav helped the Men in Blue restrict WI to 159/5 in their allotted 20 overs. The wrist spinner finished with sensational figures of 3/28.

Following the third T20I, Pandya credited Suryakumar and Tilak for their heroics with the bat. He said:

“They (SKY and Tilak) play together and spend time together, good to have someone like SKY in the team and when he takes responsibility it sends a message to the others.”

Pandya added:

“Very important (to win). We spoke as a group that these three games will be exciting. Two losses or two wins does not change the long-term plans. We have to show we are ready when it comes to such (must-win) games.”

Florida weather report: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground – No Rain predicted

The first three T20Is have witnessed full action so far. In a piece of bright news for India and West Indies fans, no rain is predicted for the fourth T20I in Florida on Saturday.

Flordia weather report: August 12

According to BBC, Bright and sunny weather is on the cards, with temperatures likely to hover around nine to 11 degrees Celsius in Florida. However, the real feeling will be around six to eight degrees. There will be a moderate breeze blowing from the southwest with a maximum humidity of up to 49 percent.

