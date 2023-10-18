"Flower nahi, fire hai main" - Fans react as Netherlands beat South Africa by 38 runs in SA vs NED 2023 World Cup match

In yet another upset of the 2023 World Cup, the Netherlands beat South Africa by 38 runs at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 17. The bowling unit stepped up while defending 245 in a 43-over match per side (reduced due to rain).

Asked to bat first, the Netherlands posted 245/8 in their allotted 43 overs. Captain Scott Edwards led from the front, scoring 78* runs off 69 balls, including 10 fours and a six. Roelof van der Merwe and Aryan Dutt also chipped in with scores of 29 (19) and 23* (9), respectively.

Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada scalped two wickets apiece for the Proteas.

In response, the Netherlands bundled out South Africa for 207 in 42.5 overs. David Miller (43), Keshav Maharaj (40), Heinrich Klaasen (28) got starts but failed to consolidate.

Logan van Beek starred with the ball for the Netherlands, finishing with figures of 3/60, while Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, and Bas de Leede picked up two wickets apiece. Colin Ackermann also took a solitary wicket.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) roasted South Africa for their loss against the Netherlands despite convincing wins against Sri Lanka (102 runs) and Australia (134 runs) in the last two World Cup games. One user share a meme that read:

"Flower nahi, fire hai main."

“We shouldn’t have allowed them to go past 200” – South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after shocking loss against Netherlands in World Cup

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma lauded the Netherlands for the win in the marquee ICC tournament. The 33-year-old also pointed out that the Proteas' fielding was below par, adding that his team should have restricted Netherlands within 200.

"I think we had them at 112 for 6. We shouldn't have allowed them to go past 200. We dropped the ball there. Still, we were confident with the chase. But they were able to extract some deficiencies in our batting department. We were clinical against Australia."

He added:

"We could have controlled the extras. The fielding wasn't up to the standard. Not the same standard we had against Australia. We need to have some conversations with the boys. You got to let the emotion seep in.

"It will hurt. Our campaign is not over by any stretch of the imagination. That was a proper display from them. They put us under pressure throughout. Good luck to them."

South Africa will play their next World Cup match against the defending champions England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 21. England lost to Afghanistan by 69 runs in the World Cup match on Sunday.

