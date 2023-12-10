"Fluke World Champions shown their place once again" - Fans brutally troll England for ODI series defeat to West Indies

England suffered another humiliating defeat in the final game of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to suffer a 1-2 defeat.

It was their first ODI series loss to the Caribbean outfit since 2007 and their first in the West Indies since 1997-98. Jos Buttler's new-look side lost the opening ODI by four wickets before rebounding with a six-wicket win to level the series.

However, in the decider, the batting unit suffered another embarrassing collapse, leaving the side five down with less than 50 on the board. Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone resurrected the innings and helped England reach a respectable 206/9 in the rain-reduced 40-over contest.

Further rain meant the hosts needed to chase a target of 188 in 34 overs. The hosts successfully chhased down the target in the 32nd over with four wickets in hand. Romario Shepherd's late-game heroics with 41* off 28 deliveries helped the West Indies across the line.

The defeat continued the downward spiral for England in 50-over cricket following their disastrous 2023 World Cup campaign. Despite entering the tournament as defending champions and among the heavy favorites, the side won only three of their nine outings to bow out from the groups.

Considering the West Indies did not even qualify for the recently concluded World Cup, fans had their share of fun at the expense of the sinking England ODI side.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"Start of a long journey for these bunch of guys" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler had a series to forget with the bat.

England captain Jos Buttler rued their batting performance in the final ODI but embraced this being the start of a long journey despite the series defeat.

The 33-year-old continued his horrendous form, scoring only 61 runs in three games, with 58 coming in the second ODI. He also suffered an embarrassing golden duck in the deciding clash.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler lamented the regular breaks due to rain in England's tame batting performance.

"We were few short with the bat. Good partnership between Duckett and Livingstone to get us to a good score. The breaks in concentration didn't help. We made some mistakes with the bat. The ball got wet. Was a good effort from the guys. Jacks with his spell got us back into the game. Start of a long journey for these bunch of guys. Looking forward to a change of format against a very good side," said Buttler.

Buttler's form was a key reason behind England's dismal World Cup showing, with the wicketkeeper-batter averaging 15.33 in nine games.

The sides will next compete in the five-match T20I series, starting in Barbados on Tuesday, December 12.

