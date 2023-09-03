Following the India-Pakistan washout, India-Nepal Asia Cup 2023 clash also likely to be hampered by rain

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash lived up to its billing until the weather gods played spoilsport in Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. It is now being widely speculated that the final Group A fixture between India and Nepal on Monday could suffer a similar fate.

The latest weather forecast predicts high chances of rain during the India-Nepal clash. Although the chances of rain at the start of the encounter is around 20%, it increases to almost 70% at around 6 PM IST, when the first innings will be at its closing stages.

Despite the threat of rain in the build-up, the India-Pakistan game had an on-time start. However, there were a couple of mini-interruptions during the first innings, resulting in play being halted for a few minutes on each occasion.

Just when it appeared as if the inclement weather had relented for good, the showers were back during the innings break after India had been bowled out for 266. The rain, unfortunately, remained persistent in this instance, forcing the game to be called off and both teams sharing a point each.

The game was highly contested while it lasted, with Pakistan grabbing the initiative early and India storming back through Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan stitching a 138-run partnership. The Men in Green again took the upper hand by picking up the final six wickets for 62 runs to bowl India out in the 49th over.

How Group A shapes up heading into the India-Nepal Clash

Rain could continue to have a say in the Group A proceedings.

With the India-Pakistan clash washed out due to inclement weather, Babar Azam's men have qualified for the Super Four stage with three points in their two games.

However, things became more complicated for India, who are in a must-win situation against Nepal in their second and final Group A game. Nepal will enter the game off a thrashing against Pakistan, losing by 238 runs.

The winner will join Pakistan as the second team to advance to the Super Fours. There is also the possibility of rain preventing a result and both teams sharing a point each. In such an occurrence, the Men in Blue will qualify for the next stage with two points compared to Nepal with one.

It is also worth remembering that much like the group stage, the Super Fours also has no reserve days for rain-interrupted matches.

However, much to the relief of the fans, the Asia Cup final has a reserve day scheduled (September 18) in case of weather interventions at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17.