“For 19 overs, I was thinking I'd be the culprit of the game” - Arshdeep Singh after last-over heroics in 5th IND vs AUS T20I

Team India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh admitted that he felt his expensive spell in the fifth T20I against Australia could cost the team the match. He was thankful for one final opportunity in the game as he held his nerve as secured a close victory for India.

The Men in Blue beat Australia by six runs in the fifth and final T20I of the series at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3. Sent into bat after losing the toss, India put up 160/8 on the board and then held the Aussies to 154/8.

Arshdeep had conceded 37 runs in the first three overs, but with Australia needing 10 runs off the last over, he held his nerve brilliantly, giving away only three runs.

Speaking to JioCinema after the match, the pace bowler recollected his thoughts and said:

"I guess, for the big part of the game, for almost 19 overs, I was thinking that I gave away too many runs, and I'd be the culprit of the game. But God gave me another chance and I believed in myself and thanks to God that I defended it and thanks to the staff as well, who believed in.”

The 24-year-old credited captain Suryakumar Yadav for backing him under pressure and giving him confidence.

"To be honest, nothing was going in my mind. Surya bhai told me whatever has to happen will happen,” Arshdeep said.

“Credit goes to our batters as well. They gave us a really good total here on a tricky wicket and we had a cushion of extra 15 to 20 runs,” the left-arm pacer added.

The Indian pacer began the last over with a bouncer to Australia captain Matthew Wade (22 off 15). He dismissed the batter off the third ball to effectively seal victory for the Men in Blue.

“I need to rethink and perform even better” - Arshdeep

Reflecting on the five-match T20I series, the left-armer admitted that he wasn’t at his best, but asserted that he will look to learn and improve from his mistakes.

"I need to rethink and perform even better in the future. I will take all the learnings from this series. The bowling wasn't near par, according to the standards of the Indian team, but a lot of lessons learnt. I will come back from the mistakes,” the bowler concluded.

Arshdeep managed only four wickets in four matches at an average of 42.75 and an economy rate of 10.69.