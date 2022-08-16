"For 60 overs, they should feel hell out there" - Fans recall fired-up India's incredible Lord's win a year ago

August 16 marks the completion of a year to the day when Team India completed arguably one of the best comebacks in their Test history. Virat Kohli and his men managed to squeeze out an improbable 151-run win against England at Lord's when it looked like they would end up on the losing side of the game.

The then-skipper Joe Root took the hosts to a strong position with a commanding 180*. In their second innings, India were reeling at 209/8 and it looked like the hosts would have just a modest total with ample overs left on the final day to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after a drawn first game at Nottingham.

However, bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami turned up with the bat and it was their incredible partnership of 89 runs that put the visitors in a position from which they couldn't lose the game.

It was all about surviving 60 overs for England and the momentum had completely shifted to India's favor by then. It took them less than 52 overs to bowl out the hosts and the celebrations that followed showed why it was an incredible victory.

On Tuesday, fans on Twitter celebrated the first anniversary of that mind-boggling win. They hailed then-captain Virat Kohli as well as top performers from that match like KL Rahul, who scored a hundred, and Bumrah, who picked up wickets at crucial junctures. Here are some of the best reactions:

B k 💫🇮🇳 @cric_b_k A historic Test win for India at Lord's on this day last year - what a series it was for India. What a victory! A historic Test win for India at Lord's on this day last year - what a series it was for India. What a victory! https://t.co/f4P1oKUSJU

Sahil Vaddoriya @sonofvaddoriya On this day in 2021 - Captain Virat Kohli spoke the probably most iconic line in the huddle speech on ground in test cricket "For 60 overs they should feel hell out there" on day 5 and India beat England in Lord's test and win a Iconic test match. On this day in 2021 - Captain Virat Kohli spoke the probably most iconic line in the huddle speech on ground in test cricket "For 60 overs they should feel hell out there" on day 5 and India beat England in Lord's test and win a Iconic test match. https://t.co/3AVVRDcxXD

Kriti @Imkriti18 🛐

#ViratKohli𓃵 #Lords #INDvENG #CricketTwitter Last year on this day, India won the Historic Test Match of Lord's under the Captaincy of THE GREATEST TEST CAPTAIN @imVkohli Last year on this day, India won the Historic Test Match of Lord's under the Captaincy of THE GREATEST TEST CAPTAIN @imVkohli 👑 🔥 🛐#ViratKohli𓃵 #Lords #INDvENG #CricketTwitter https://t.co/DPhw8lqDHN

Akshat @AkshatOM10



What a day, what a moment. On this day, Team India created History at Lords against England under the most successful Test captain for India, Virat Kohli.What a day, what a moment. On this day, Team India created History at Lords against England under the most successful Test captain for India, Virat Kohli. What a day, what a moment. ❤️ https://t.co/BiEuxgpn1Z

Aadvik @thecoolguy03 On this day in 2021 , India defeated England by 151 runs at Lord's.



- Kohli became the first Indian captain to win 5 tests in SENA.



- Shami (56) and Bumrah (34) - 89 runs partnership for the 9th wicket.



- For the first time , Root's century 180*(321) came in a losing cause. On this day in 2021 , India defeated England by 151 runs at Lord's. - Kohli became the first Indian captain to win 5 tests in SENA.- Shami (56) and Bumrah (34) - 89 runs partnership for the 9th wicket.- For the first time , Root's century 180*(321) came in a losing cause. https://t.co/1PGxhh2Xl8

Cricket 🏏 Lover // Get well soon Bumrah ♥️ @CricCrazyV .



Peak Kohli captaincy 🥵

Shami, Bumrah's top batting

Rahul's century,Rohit's class 🤩.



What a test match that was just peak moments . On this day India won the historic lords testPeak Kohli captaincy 🥵Shami, Bumrah's top battingRahul's century,Rohit's class 🤩.What a test match that was just peak moments On this day India won the historic lords test 🇮🇳❤️.Peak Kohli captaincy 🥵Shami, Bumrah's top battingRahul's century,Rohit's class 🤩.What a test match that was just peak moments ♥️. https://t.co/giHJQhfSx4

ꜱᴜʙʜᴀꜱʜʀᴇᴇ🇮🇳 @iamsubhu45



@BCCI On this day 2021:- India beat England in Lord's test and win a Iconic test match..!! india show how playing in test cricket... this iconic pictures says to all . On this day 2021:- India beat England in Lord's test and win a Iconic test match..!! india show how playing in test cricket... this iconic pictures says to all .❤🇮🇳@BCCI https://t.co/WYRWiUiMWI

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh On this day in 2021 - Captain Virat Kohli spoke the probably most iconic line in the huddle speech on ground in test cricket "For 60 overs they should feel hell out there" on day 5 and India beat England in Lord's test and win a Iconic test match. On this day in 2021 - Captain Virat Kohli spoke the probably most iconic line in the huddle speech on ground in test cricket "For 60 overs they should feel hell out there" on day 5 and India beat England in Lord's test and win a Iconic test match. https://t.co/7GliNIbfDo

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns On this day in 2021 - India won the Iconic Lord's Test match under Virat Kohli. On this day in 2021 - India won the Iconic Lord's Test match under Virat Kohli. https://t.co/bmneXvyTpt

Pari @BluntIndianGal The spirit to dominate England in England would be the name of this chapter in Virat Kohli's Captaincy. One year to this Iconic win in Lord's The spirit to dominate England in England would be the name of this chapter in Virat Kohli's Captaincy. One year to this Iconic win in Lord's ❤️ https://t.co/hnJfi7wsig

Lord's Cricket Ground @HomeOfCricket ⁣

⁣

A dramatic final day

⁣

#LoveLords A win that will live long in the memory for India fansA dramatic final day #OnThisDay at Lord's last year.⁣ A win that will live long in the memory for India fans 🇮🇳⁣⁣A dramatic final day #OnThisDay at Lord's last year.⁣⁣#LoveLords https://t.co/gxn08VhPON

Adi @WintxrfellViz On this day, Lord's 2021.



Jasprit Bumrah's genius over to Robinson.

Perfect set-up & execution. On this day, Lord's 2021.Jasprit Bumrah's genius over to Robinson. Perfect set-up & execution. https://t.co/b0wFTHU6p0

Prajakta @18prajakta “Sixty overs - they should feel like hell out there.”

This day, last year! One of the greatest and sweetest Test victory. “Sixty overs - they should feel like hell out there.”This day, last year! One of the greatest and sweetest Test victory. https://t.co/VT7Xw5skZE

Kunal Yadav @kunaalyaadav #OnThisDay in 2021, Team India registered a historic win against England at the Lord's and KL Rahul won the man of the match for his superb knock! #OnThisDay in 2021, Team India registered a historic win against England at the Lord's and KL Rahul won the man of the match for his superb knock!🇮🇳❤️ https://t.co/B3NpbLnaQ5

Bumrah-Shami pertnership set things up for India

Bumrah had earlier troubled James Anderson in England's first innings with a barrage of short balls and the veteran pacer was certainly not happy about it. The hosts came out with a ploy to hurt Bumrah with bouncers instead of trying to get him out.

This fired up both Bumrah and Shami in India's second innings as they guided the score to 298/8 from 209/8 to be in a position from which they could call the shots. Kohli gave 60 overs to his bowlers to bowl out the hosts and it looked like there was little time to get all 10 wickets.

However, a fired-up Bumrah, combined with Mohammad Siraj, absolutely dominated the hosts as they ended up getting bowled out for 120. Although the visitors didn't win the series, this win at Lord's remains one of their best in overseas conditions.

