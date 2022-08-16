"For 60 overs, they should feel hell out there" - Fans recall fired-up India's incredible Lord's win a year ago

August 16 marks the completion of a year to the day when Team India completed arguably one of the best comebacks in their Test history. Virat Kohli and his men managed to squeeze out an improbable 151-run win against England at Lord's when it looked like they would end up on the losing side of the game.
The then-skipper Joe Root took the hosts to a strong position with a commanding 180*. In their second innings, India were reeling at 209/8 and it looked like the hosts would have just a modest total with ample overs left on the final day to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after a drawn first game at Nottingham.
However, bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami turned up with the bat and it was their incredible partnership of 89 runs that put the visitors in a position from which they couldn't lose the game.
It was all about surviving 60 overs for England and the momentum had completely shifted to India's favor by then. It took them less than 52 overs to bowl out the hosts and the celebrations that followed showed why it was an incredible victory.
On Tuesday, fans on Twitter celebrated the first anniversary of that mind-boggling win. They hailed then-captain Virat Kohli as well as top performers from that match like KL Rahul, who scored a hundred, and Bumrah, who picked up wickets at crucial junctures. Here are some of the best reactions:
Bumrah-Shami pertnership set things up for India
Bumrah had earlier troubled James Anderson in England's first innings with a barrage of short balls and the veteran pacer was certainly not happy about it. The hosts came out with a ploy to hurt Bumrah with bouncers instead of trying to get him out.
This fired up both Bumrah and Shami in India's second innings as they guided the score to 298/8 from 209/8 to be in a position from which they could call the shots. Kohli gave 60 overs to his bowlers to bowl out the hosts and it looked like there was little time to get all 10 wickets.
However, a fired-up Bumrah, combined with Mohammad Siraj, absolutely dominated the hosts as they ended up getting bowled out for 120. Although the visitors didn't win the series, this win at Lord's remains one of their best in overseas conditions.