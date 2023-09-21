"For Dhoni it was always about more victories than more runs"- Sreesanth on Gautam Gambhir's statement on MS Dhoni

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth disagreed with Gautam Gambhir's statement about MS Dhoni making a lot of sacrifices for the team. Gambhir had recently said that Dhoni would have scored a lot of runs had he batted in the top order, but for the team, he sacrificed his position.

However, Sreesanth felt that MS Dhoni always focused on how he could get the best out of the individuals in the team and used to slot himself in the batting order accordingly.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Sreesanth had to say about whether MS Dhoni really sacrificed his batting position:

"Gautam Bhai said recently that Dhoni would have scored more runs had he batted at No.3. But for Dhoni it was always about more victories than more runs. He always had the ability to finish games when the team needed him and he won two World Cups as well."

He further added:

"Credit should go to Dhoni, but he didn't sacrifice his batting position. He worked a way to find out which players would do well for the team in which position and then slot them in those positions accordingly. His captaincy had the ability to bring the best out of his players. He has always thought about the team first."

MS Dhoni adds values to people's lives: Sreesanth

The World Cup-winning pacer also recalled how legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar ran towards Dhoni to take his autograph during IPL 2023. Sreesanth believes that is the kind of impact that Dhoni has had on people's lives.

On this, he stated:

"Another quality of Dhoni is that he adds value to people's lives. When we saw Sunil Gavaskar run towards Dhoni and take autograph, it showed the greatness of him as well as Dhoni."

It will be interesting to see if Dhoni comes back to play the IPL next year.