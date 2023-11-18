"For him to go without a World Cup in his career, will not be great" - Ravi Shastri believes Rohit Sharma deserves an ODI World Cup title to his name 

Former India player and head coach Ravi Shastri believes that the 2023 ODI World Cup might be the last opportunity for the majority of the current Indian players to win the trophy.

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are the only two members who are active from India's iconic 2011 World Cup-winning squad. The remainder of the current squad have not tasted World Cup glory, and time may be running out for some of the players, especially Rohit Sharma.

The Indian skipper is 36 years old and is highly unlikely to partake in the 2027 edition of the competition. While he was part of India's victorious 2007 T20 World Cup squad, he has not had his hands on the biggest prize of them all. Rohit came close after Team India made it to the semi-finals in the 2015 and the 2019 editions, but the wait continues.

Noting that Rohit Sharma deserves a World Cup to his name, Ravi Shastri said during an interaction with the Times of India:

When I left, I said to the boys: "You deserve to win the World Cup. Stay focused, be determined and the time will come." That time has come. A guy like Rohit, he is a giant in white-ball cricket. For him to go without a World Cup in his career, will not be great. This is the last opportunity for six or seven players to win it."

"It is very heartening and I am desperate for them to win. When I was there, I was very disappointed that a team of this calibre did not win the World Cup," Shastri continued.

India finished top of their group in both the 2015 and 2019 league stages, but were eliminated in the semi-final stage by Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

"I genuinely believe that India and Australia were the two teams who had it in them to make it to the final" - Ravi Shastri

Team India and Australia kickstarted their respective 2023 ODI World Cup campaign by facing each other in Chennai on October 8. The Men in Blue emerged winners in a low-scoring contest, thus kick-starting their unbeaten run into the final.

Branding India as slight favorites over Pat Cummins and company, Ravi Shastri said:

"When India played Australia in Chennai on October 8, I said this is the dress rehearsal of the final. That happened a month-and-a-half ago and it has come true. I genuinely believe that India and Australia were the two teams who had it in them to make it to the final. India will start as the favourites, with the way they are playing."

India and Australia will lock horns in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Will Rohit Sharma have a World Cup title to his name when he retires? Let us know what you think.