“For God’s sake, please come out of the strike rate phobia” – Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan after series loss to England

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja has slammed Pakistan’s batting for their flop show as they lost to England by seven wickets in the fourth and final T20I in London on Thursday. The 61-year-old reckons that Pakistan don’t have players who can play an aggressive brand of cricket. He also expressed his dissent with many experiments in the batting department.

The reaction came as the middle order failed to deliver and the Men in Green were bundled out for 157 in 19.5 overs against England. Raja was equally disappointed as Shadab Khan returned wicketless in the two completed T20Is of the series.

Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel:

“First of all, get out of the experimental mode. Go with the proper combination and for God’s sake, please come out of the strike rate phobia because Pakistan doesn’t have players of that standard to ruin the team based on strike rate. You have destroyed this team by changing the opening combination.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

“There is no role defined in the middle order. All-rounders are included in the middle order and two wicketkeepers are playing, fast bowlers keep changing, and Pakistan's spinners don’t spin the ball. There is no confidence. Imad Wasim does well then you make him sit out. There is no sideways movement from players.”

“You have to reunite this opening pair” – Ramiz Raja wants Pakistan to stick to Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's opening combination

Ramiz Raja further stressed that Pakistan should stick to Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam as their opening pair. The former PCB chairman also suggested that Rizwan should play as a wicketkeeper and under-fire Azam Khan, who flopped in both T20Is against England, should be removed. The latter returned with scores of 11 and a duck, respectively.

Raja said:

“Babar and Rizwan’s pair is very important for Pakistan and the way Pakistan batted against England, they proved it as well. You have to reunite this opening pair because it’s Pakistan’s strength. By focusing on strike rates, you are ignoring the value of partnerships. Babar and Rizwan have to open, it’s a safety [option], a tried and tested combination as well.”

“Let Rizwan do wicketkeeping and open with him as well. Babar should be his opening partner. You can play an extra all-rounder in Azam Khan’s place or go with a specialist batter,” he added.

As an opening pair, Babar and Rizwan have the most runs in T20Is - 3154 in 66 innings, including 10 century stands and 14 50+ stands.

Babar Azam and Co. will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against the USA at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 6.

