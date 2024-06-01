"For India to do well, Virat will have to bat with freedom like he did in the IPL" - Sourav Ganguly picks star batter to open in 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly picked Virat Kohli to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and U.S.A. Kohli is coming off a sensational 2024 IPL season while opening the batting for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 35-year-old finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer, with 741 runs at an average of almost 62 and a strike rate of 154.69 in 15 games. Much has been discussed about Kohli's position in India's batting order, with Yashasvi Jaiswal also in contention to partner Rohit at the top.

Ganguly believes that the star batter playing with freedom, like he did in the second half of the IPL, will be key for India in the T20 World Cup. In an interview with RevSportz, he said:

"I would open with Virat and Rohit. I want Virat to bat the way he did for RCB in the second half of the IPL. He has to bat with freedom. Needless to say, he is a great player, but for India to do well, Virat will have to bat with freedom like he did in the IPL. So my choice would be Virat and Rohit at the top of the order."

Ganguly also expressed confidence in Rishabh Pant to come good during the World Cup and praised his ability to use different angles of the ground.

"He is a very special talent. His keeping is good, but his batting really special. He is capable of picking some great angles in the ground, and that’s his USP. Not every player will be able to do that, you see. And that’s what makes Pant very important for India. He has worked very very hard to make this comeback, and is hungry to do well. I am confident he will make a telling difference," stated Ganguly.

Despite playing professional cricket after a 15-month layoff, Pant enjoyed a terrific run in IPL 2024 as Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper. The 26-year-old finished with 446 runs at an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of 155.40 in 13 games.

"He is confident about himself, that’s the key" - Sourav Ganguly on Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep comes into the T20 World Cup on the back of a terrific IPL 2024 campaign.

Sourav Ganguly praised left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav for his impressive bowling form and cited self-confidence as the key to his success. Kuldeep enjoyed a sensational run in the recent IPL, finishing with 16 wickets at an average of 23.25 in 11 outings.

"He is bowling very well. And he is confident about himself. That’s the key. I am telling you yet again. Whatever you might feel, India has serious quality and will always have a very good chance in the World Cup. Mark my words," said Ganguly.

Ganguly worked with Pant and Kuldeep in the IPL as the Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Team India will look to win their first ICC title since 2013 in the 2024 T20 World Cup, with their tournament starting against Ireland on June 5.

