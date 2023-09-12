"For me, it's Kuldeep Yadav" - Gautam Gambhir disagrees with Virat Kohli being adjudged Player of the Match against Pakistan

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir said he would have gone with leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav as the Player of the Match over Virat Kohli against Pakistan in a Super Four clash of the Asia Cup on Monday, September 11.

While Kohli notched up an incredible 47th ODI century and crossed 13,000 runs in ODIs, Kuldeep picked up his second five-wicket haul in the format. KL Rahul was the other contender for the award with his majestic unbeaten 111 on his return from injury as Team India thumped Pakistan by a massive margin of 228 runs.

Speaking to Star Sports post-game, Gambhir felt Kuldeep's spell against Pakistan batters, who are supposedly strong against spin, was the game-changer.

"For me, it's Kuldeep Yadav. Can't look beyond him. I know Virat got a hundred. KL (Rahul) got a hundred. Rohit (Sharma), Shubman Gill got fifties but on a wicket like this where it was seaming swinging, if someone get five wickets in 8 overs, especially against Pakistan batters who play spin really well, is a game-changing moment. I can understand if it was Australia, South Africa or New Zealand because they don't play spin that well," said Gambhir.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stitched a 233-run partnership off 193 deliveries (the record for India against Pakistan) following brilliant half-centuries by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The majestic batting display powered the Men in Blue to their joint-highest total of 356/2 against Pakistan in ODIs.

Expand Tweet

The Indian seamers were right on the money and had Pakistan three down in no time before Kuldeep's heroics.

"This just shows the quality of the bowler" - Gautam Gambhir

Kuldeep continued his sensational run against Pakistan in ODIs

Gautam Gambhir continued praising Kuldeep Yadav for his ability to prize wickets by beating batters in the air and off the pitch and felt it is a great sign for Indian cricket with the World Cup around the corner.

The 28-year-old has had a remarkable resurgence in ODIs, becoming India's go-to spinner this year. Kuldeep has picked up a staggering 27 wickets in 14 ODIs in 2023 at an otherworldly average of 16.57 and an economy rate of just 4.57 runs per over.

"This just shows the quality of the bowler. He beat batters in the air and he beat batters off the wicket as well. Going into the World Cup, that is great for Indian cricket because now you have two attacking pacers upfront and Kuldeep… Three bowlers who can take wickets at any stage of the game," said Gambhir.

Kuldeep has also had his way against the Pakistan batters, with ten wickets in five ODI games at a stunning average of 13.50 and an economy of less than four runs per over.

Team India will have little recovery time thanks to the Pakistan clash finishing on the reserve day. The Men in Blue face off against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12.