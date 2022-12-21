"For mindset to change, it takes time" - Babar Azam plays down Ramiz Raja's statement with a strong remark

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit back during Tuesday's press conference over Ramiz Raja's statement on the need to change the mindset of the national team in Test cricket. The 28-year-old conceded that such things can't happen overnight as it takes time.

Although Babar is likely to retain his captaincy for the upcoming series against New Zealand, his role in Tests hangs by a thread following Pakistan's worst-ever defeat at home.

England created history by sealing a 3-0 series victory on day four of the third Test in Karachi within an hour.

Speaking at the press conference, Babar stated that they have a set plan for everything and that critics will have questions either way. He said:

"The door is not shut for anyone. There is a set plan for everything and we have it for every format. You can’t change things in a day or week. It takes time. For mindset to change, it takes time. Then, if we start playing defensively, journalists will ask why we don’t play aggressively and when we play aggressively, they ask why we don’t play the other way. There will always be questions, you can’t please everyone. Ultimately what matters is results. If results don’t come then questions will be raised no matter what we do."

In an interview with Michael Atherton last week, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja praised England's aggressive approach in Test cricket and advised Pakistan to take a leaf out of their book.

"We were unfortunate that our main fast bowlers were not fit" - Babar Azam

Babar Azam criticized the bowlers' lack of fitness after the 3-0 Test series loss. (Image Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on the 3-0 loss, the Pakistan skipper lamented the bowlers' fitness along with their lack of experience and ability to win key moments. The star batter added:

"We were unfortunate that our main fast bowlers were not fit. The new players did perform but couldn’t execute the way we wanted. When things were in our hands we had soft dismissals in those times and due to that we couldn’t win matches which we should have won. Fitness has the main role because if you are not extra fit you cannot compete in all the three formats."

It is still unclear whether the likes of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be fit to face the Kiwis in red-ball cricket. Pakistan and New Zealand will meet in two Tests, starting on December 26th in Karachi.

