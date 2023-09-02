"Form is temporary Pakistan's sloppy fielding is permanent" - Fans roast Pakistan players for abysmal fielding in Asia Cup 2023 match vs India

Pakistan fielders had a very ordinary day in the third match of Asia Cup 2023 against India on Saturday, September 2. They fumbled a lot and gave away quite a few bonus runs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Amidst overcast conditions, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first earlier in the afternoon. Ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi utilized the favorable conditions well and triggered a top-order collapse of India by dismissing big fishes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early.

Haris Rauf also joined in on the fun and sent Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to the pavilion to reduce India to 66/4. Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) then pulled Men in Blue out of a dire situation with a sensational 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

The duo played exceptionally and also received some assistance from some sloppy fielding efforts from Pakistan fielders. They wilted under pressure as soon as Kishan and Pandya got comfortable at the crease and gifted many free runs. Team India cashed in on them and eventually reached a respectable total of 266 before getting all-out in 48.5 overs.

Fans were highly critical of Pakistan's below-par fielding efforts in crunch moments and went on to troll them on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the reactions:

"There is some help with the new ball" - Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi

At mid-innings break, Shaheen Afridi reflected on his four-wicket haul and said:

"That was our plan, to make the most of the new ball. Both were crucial wickets for me, every batter is the same. But I will say Rohit's was a lot better. There is some help with the new ball but they did well to build a partnership. Our fast bowlers came back well in the end."

"With Haris and Naseem bowling around 150, the pace unit always gives a breakthrough. (Run chase) I think the new ball might swing and seam a little but once that settles, it's easy to score some runs."

