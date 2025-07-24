Brett Lee blind ranks Jasprit Bumrah and James Anderson amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 24, 2025 21:08 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah in action during the fourth Test against England - Source: Getty

Australian legend Brett Lee blind ranked India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and former England quick James Anderson, among others. India are in England for a five-Test series with the fourth Test going on. Notably, the series is named after Anderson as well. (Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025). Lee ranked Bumrah at the top among all names.

Brett Lee was asked to blind rank six bowlers one after the after. The Australian legend is currently with the Australia Champions team at the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 tournament.

The first name was Mitchell Starc, who he ranked third. Jasprit Bumrah's name came up next, and he ranked him first. Lee then ranked Dale Steyn third and Glenn McGrath fourth. However, he funnily clarified that he thought it would be current players.

The next name that came up was that of James Anderson. While Lee wanted to keep him at the top, he did not have an option and ranked him fifth. Finally, he ranked Morne Morkel, the last name, sixth.

Watch the video of the same below -

Brett Lee also cheekily apologised to Anderson, mentioning that he would have changed things around for him. Jasprit Bumrah is playing in the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How has Jasprit Bumrah fared in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 so far?

Jasprit Bumrah is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the series so far. The ace pacer played the opening Test at Headingley. He bagged five wickets in the first innings, impressing right away.

However, Bumrah missed the second match at Birmingham as part of his workload management. Notably, it was said before the series began that he would play only three out of the five Tests.

The pacer returned for the third match at Lord's. He picked up another five-wicket haul in the first innings, followed by two scalps in the second. In the two games that he has played thus far, he has grabbed 12 wickets. He is only behind his teammate Mohammed Siraj by a solitary wicket.

Bumrah's performance will be key in the ongoing fourth Test. With India aiming to draw level as they trail 1-2, the ace pacer will be expected to deliver the goods. Should India lose this Test, it remains to be seen if he will play the final match at The Oval.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Edited by Rishab Vm
