Former captain and India's oldest living Test cricketer since 2016 Dattajirao Gaekwad passes away aged 95

Former Indian captain and the country's longest-living Test cricketer Dattajirao Krishnarao Gaekwad passed away aged 95 at his residence in Baroda on Tuesday, February 13.

Gaekwad was India's oldest living Test cricketer since May 2016 after the passing of Deepak Shodhan, aged 87.

The Baroda-born cricketer debuted for India against England in 1952 and played 11 Tests. Gaekwad scored a lone half-century in his career and finished with 350 runs at an average of 18.52.

He also captained India in the 1959 tour of England, where the hosts whitewashed the Asian side by a 5-0 margin. Gaekwad's final outing came in the drawn Test against Pakistan in Chennai in 1961.

Despite mediocre numbers in international cricket, Gaekwad enjoyed an impressive first-class career. In 110 games, he scored over 5,700 runs with 17 centuries and 23 half-centuries.

Gaekwad could also roll his arm over with part-time leg-spin and picked up 25 first-class wickets.

The Indian Cricketers' Association mourned the death of Datta Gaekwad on their Twitter handle by saying:

"With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Former Indian cricket team captain Dattajirao K Gaekwad. He passed away in Baroda on Tuesday, Feb 13th, 2024. In this time of sorrow, the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) extends its deepest condolences to his bereaved family."

Gaekwad led Baroda to their first Ranji Trophy title in almost a decade during the 1957-58 season by smashing a century against Services in the final.

Irfan Pathan took to social media to mourn the loss of Dattajirao Gaekwad

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan mourned the loss of Datta Gaekwad through his social media handle and recalled how the Baroda cricketer excelled in scouting talents.

Datta Gaekwad's son, Anshuman, was a former Indian cricketer and also coached the side in two separate stints in 1997-1999 and 2000. Anshuman played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs, scoring over 2,000 runs with two centuries and 11 half-centuries.

"Under the shade of the banyan tree at the Motibag cricket ground, from his blue Maruti car, Indian captain D.K. Gaekwad sir tirelessly scouted young talent for Baroda cricket, shaping the future of our team. His absence will be deeply felt. A great loss for the cricketing community," said Pathan.

Dattaji was reportedly battling for life in the ICU of a Baroda hospital for the last 12 days, as per the PTI News agency.

