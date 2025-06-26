Former cricketer hilariously recreates Rishabh Pant’s falling scoop amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell hilariously recreated star Indian batter Rishabh Pant's falling scoop shot amid the Test series between the two teams. The first Test of the five-match series was played at Headingley, Leeds, with England winning by five wickets.

On the show 'Stick to Cricket' with Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, and David Lloyd, Tufnell recreated Rishabh Pant's falling scoop shot with a live demonstration while all of them were discussing the same.

Tufnell took a bat and went on to show how Pant plays the unique shot. While doing so, he said -

"Must be premeditated. Then he sort of like gets himself, there again short fella, little fella, gets himself across, gets his weight on that back leg and then collapses that back leg and then he's going down and then over there like a frying pan like tossing a pancake," he said as he went down on the floor during his demonstration.

The others present in the room also burst into laughter upon his demonstration of Rishabh Pant's falling scoop shot. Watch the video of the same below -

Rishabh Pant's twin tons in vain as India lose opening Test

Rishabh Pant had a brilliant outing, individually, as he put up impressive performances with the bat in the opening Test. The left-hander scored hundreds in both innings of the game, showing his class and ability.

In the first innings, walking out to bat at number five, Pant made 134 runs off 178 balls. His knock was laced with 12 fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 75.28 as India posted a total of 471.

He walked out to bat at number five in India's second innings as well and backed up his century from the first innings with another one. This time around, Pant made 118 runs off 140 balls, smashing 15 fours and three sixes as India posted 364.

Pant became only the second wicket-keeper batter after former Zimbabwe international Andy Flower to score twin hundreds in a Test match. However, his heroics went in vain as England chased down the 371-run target in the fourth innings to win the Test and go 1-0 up.

