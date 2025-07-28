Former cricketer picks India’s playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test; makes 3 changes

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 28, 2025 13:14 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Team India could make several changes to their 11 despite the thrilling draw at Manchester [Credit: Getty]

Former seamer Dodda Ganesh made three changes to India's playing XI from the fourth Test for the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval. With the visitors trailing 1-2, the series finale at the Oval starts on Thursday, July 31.

Dodda made the obvious choice of replacing the injured Rishabh Pant with Dhruv Jurel as the wicketkeeper. Pant suffered a fractured toe during his batting stint in the first innings of the fourth Test at Manchester, resulting in him being ruled out of the remainder of the series.

Meanwhile, Jurel hasn't played in the series thus far and has only four Test appearances to his name.

Dodda's other two changes came in the bowling department, with Akash Deep and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur. Akash Deep played the second and third Tests before a groin injury ruled him out of the fourth Test.

His 10 wickets in the second Test at Edgbaston helped India win their lone match in the series. On the other hand, Kuldeep has warmed the benches in all four games despite his stellar Test record.

Thakur and Kamboj endured forgettable outings at Manchester, combining for figures of 1/144 in 29 overs. It was the latter's international debut, coming into the squad only a few days before the Test match.

Dodda Ganesh's Indian playing XI for the 5th England Test:

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

"A draw as sweet as a win" - Dodda Ganesh on India's fourth Test heroics

Dodda Ganesh hailed Team India for their incredible comeback to draw the fourth Test against England at Manchester. Shubman Gill's side conceded a massive first innings lead of 311 runs and were reduced to 0/2 in their second innings.

However, India displayed remarkable temperament to bat out the next five sessions and finish on 425/4 with centuries from Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar.

Elated with India pulling off a seemingly improbable draw, Dodda posted on his X handle:

"A draw as sweet as a win. Who woud have thought we would witness this after being 0/2 in the very first over of the second inns. Well played, Jadeja and Sundar."

Despite their phenomenal resistance over the final two days at Manchester, India are still in a must-win situation heading into the final Test to avoid series defeat.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

