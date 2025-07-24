Former CSK player set to replace injured Rishabh Pant for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test: Reports

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan is set to replace injured India vice-captain Rishabh Pant in the visitors' squad for the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, as per a report by Cricbuzz.The southpaw sustained a fractured metatarsal after being struck on the right boot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes during the final session of Day 1 (Wednesday, July 23) of the ongoing Manchester Test against England. Following a medical assessment, he has been advised a recovery period of up to six weeks.Ahead of Day 2’s play on Thursday, July 24, the BCCI confirmed that Dhruv Jurel will take over wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the match. However, the 27-year-old Pant remained available to bat if required.Following recent developments, Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N. Jagadeesan is set to join the Indian squad ahead of the fifth and final Test, scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 31, at The Kennington Oval in London, as per the aforementioned report.The 29-year-old brings solid domestic experience, having featured in 52 first-class matches and amassing 3,373 runs at an impressive average of 47.50. His tally includes 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 321.Rishabh Pant walks out to bat to a standing ovation despite nursing a fractured foot on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th TestAfter being asked to bat first in the fourth Test at Manchester, India ended Day 1 at 264/4 in 83 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja (19) and Shardul Thakur (19) unbeaten at the crease. The visitors didn’t have the ideal start on Day 2, as Jofra Archer struck in the second over, dismissing Jadeja for 20.Washington Sundar then joined Thakur, and the pair put together a steady 48-run stand off 101 balls for the sixth wicket. Thakur played a solid knock of 41 from 88 deliveries, including five boundaries.Rishabh Pant then walked out to bat despite a fractured foot, resuming from his overnight score of 37 after having retired hurt on Day 1. He received a warm reception as he continued his innings, displaying commendable grit.At lunch on Day 2, India were 321/6 after 105 overs, with Sundar on 20 and Pant unbeaten on 39.