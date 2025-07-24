Harry Brook takes diving catch to remove Ravindra Jadeja for 20 in second over of Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja failed to score big as the tourists lost an early wicket on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. Jofra Archer provided the early breakthrough for the hosts thanks to a diving catch from Harry Brook as India lost half their side for 266. Jadeja departed for 20 runs off 40 balls, comprising three boundaries.The dismissal took place in the 85th over of India’s first innings. Archer bowled a good length delivery that moved away sharply after pitching. Jadeja was all squared up as he tried to defend from the crease. All he managed was a faint edge towards Brook at second slip. Notably, the slip cordon walked a few feet ahead just before the wicket after Jadeja and Shardul Thakur’s edges fell short in the same over.Watch the video below:England are in a commanding position with India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant injured in the 4th Test; Ravindra Jadeja departs earlyEngland are in a commanding position against the tourists, who lost half their side with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant injured in the fourth Test.At the time of writing, India were 278/5, with Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar at the crease. The two all-rounders are the last recognized batting pair for the visitors. England captain Ben Stokes has been the pick of the bowlers, bagging two wickets.Earlier on Day 1, Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 107) and KL Rahul (46 off 98) got India off to a good start as they stitched together a 94-run stand for the first wicket. Sai Sudharsan also impressed with 61 off 151 deliveries. Pant was retired hurt on 37* off 48 after sustaining an injury while trying a reverse sweep of Chris Woakes’ yorker. It remains uncertain whether he will return to bat.The five-match Test series is currently 2-1 in favor of England. The Ben Stokes-led side beat India by five wickets and 22 runs in the first and third Tests at Headingley and Lord’s, respectively. On the other hand, India managed a solitary win against the hosts in the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.