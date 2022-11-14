Former CSK star Suresh Raina spotted in nets after his retirement earlier this year

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina was recently spotted smashing balls in the nets at the City Cricket Academy in Hauz Khas, Delhi.

In an Instagram video posted by the dynamic left-hander on Monday, November 14, he could be seen wearing a Manchester City jersey and enjoying hitting the ball.

The former Team India batter captioned the post:

"Consistency and preparation is the key 💯💪"

Suresh Raina played his last match for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 season, scoring only 160 runs in 12 matches. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year.

Following India's disappointing loss at the hands of England in the T20 World Cup 2022, the 35-year-old extended support to the Men in Blue with a heartwarming post on social media.

“Heartbreaking loss for the team but proud of the boys, and the Bharat Army, for giving it their all! I’m positive we’ll bounce back soon, but first, a well deserved break or vacation and time with the family," he wrote on Instagram.

CSK retain 9 players and release 4 ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction

Can CSK make amends for last season in IPL 2023? (Image: Getty)

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, have retained nine players while releasing four for the upcoming IPL 2023 season. The four-time IPL winners have retained stalwarts MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dubey, Devon Conway, Mukesh Chaudhary, Dwayne Pretorius, and Deepak Chahar.

Amongst the departures are Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Narayan Jagdeesan, and Mitchell Santner.

Ahead of IPL 2022, the CSK management had named all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as their new skipper, replacing their most successful captain MS Dhoni.

The franchise, however, had a forgetful outing under his leadership, which saw the all-rounder step down from the role mid-tournament with MS Dhoni taking over the captaincy reins.

CSK failed to make an impact last season, managing to win just four matches of the 14 they played. They finished second last on the points table ahead of five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

