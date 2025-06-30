Former England all-rounder blind ranks ODI batters including Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni [Watch]

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali blind ranked ODI batters, including Indian greats Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Moeen appeared on the 'Beard Before Wicket' podcast, where he was given 10 names to rank blindly without knowing which batter would come next.

He ranked India's current ODI captain Rohit Sharma at number two and former Indian World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni at number eight. The other batters on the list (with their ranks) were -

AB de Villiers (1), Hashim Amla (3), David Warner (4), Kevin Pietersen (5), Quinton de Kock (6), Chris Gayle (7), Babar Azam (9), and Kumar Sangakarra (10).

While Moeen Ali was saving the top position for Virat Kohli, Kohli's name did not appear in the list of players given to him. Moeen announced his retirement from international cricket in 2024. He played 68 Tests, 138 ODIs and 92 T20Is for England in his international career.

Rohit Sharma continues to play ODI cricket for India while Dhoni retired from all formats and now only features in the IPL. Dhoni played 350 ODIs for India, leading them to wins at the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He scored 10773 runs in the format at an average of 50.57 with 10 hundreds and 73 fifties to his name.

Will Rohit Sharma continue till the 2027 ODI World Cup?

Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour. After leading India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup, he had also announced his retirement from T20Is.

He will now be seen playing only ODI cricket for India. Rohit has played 273 ODIs for India so far. He has amassed 11168 runs at an average of 48.76 and a strike-rate of 92.80. The right-hander has also struck 32 hundreds and 58 fifties in the format.

Most recently, Rohit led India to victory at the 2025 Champions Trophy, where they beat New Zealand in the final. India had played the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup under Rohit's leadership but lost to Australia, falling short of the title.

Having retired from two formats and being 38 already, it remains to be seen if Rohit will continue till the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is almost two years away. Having failed to win the 2023 World Cup after coming close, Rohit will certainly be willing to have another crack at the 2027 edition.

