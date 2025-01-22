Former England captain makes series prediction for IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a bold prediction for the T20I series between the visitors and India. Vaughan made his prediction on his official X (formerly Twitter) account ahead of the opening T20I.

According to Vaughan, England will beat hosts India and clinch the series 3-2.

It is to be noted that the two sides will contest in a five-match T20I series. The first match begins on Wednesday, January 22, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"England will win 3-2," Vaughan wrote in his tweet.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The second T20I will be played on Saturday, January 25, in Chennai. Rajkot will host the third match on Tuesday, January 28, while the last two matches will be held in Pune and Mumbai on Friday, January 31, and Sunday, February 2, respectively.

Post the completion of the T20I series, India and England will also contest in a three-match ODI series. These games are vital for both sides as they gear up for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy.

What happened the last time England played a bilateral T20I series in India?

The last time England played a bilateral T20I series in India was back in 2020/21. It was a five-match series that was played entirely at one venue - that is Ahmedabad.

The visitors made a positive start as they won the first game by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead. However, India bounced back with a seven-wicket win in the next match to level the series.

England won the third match by eight wickets to take a 2-1 lead. Once again, the hosts made a strong comeback, winning the fourth match by eight runs to level the series.

The final match therefore turned into a series decider. Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 224/2. In reply, England could only get to 188/8 as the hosts won the game by 36 runs. Thus, India eventually won the series with a 3-2 result in the end.

Michael Vaughan has predicted a similar scoreline, but this time in favor of the visitors. It will be interesting to see if Jos Buttler and his team can avenge the previous T20I series defeat on Indian soil this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news