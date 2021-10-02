"You’re the only person who’s ever got under my skin" - Dermot Reeve recalls Rahul Dravid's response to his sledging

Former England cricketer Dermot Reeve shared an instance each of altercations with two batting greats. Dermot Reeve, who represented England in the 1992 and 1996 World Cups, revealed he was one of the most disliked players.

Reeve recalled sledging Rahul Dravid and his bittersweet relationship with Brian Lara during his stint with Somerset and Warwickshire county clubs. The seam-bowling all-rounder was notably part of Warwickshire when Lara made a record-breaking 501 in 1994.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dermot Reeve recalled Rahul Dravid earmarking the England player as the only one who provoked him. Dravid believed that Reeve was successful in breaching 'The Wall'.

"He was the Wall of India. He told me, “You are the only person who has knocked that wall down. You gave me so much stick, I ended up going after one and getting caught. You’re the only person who’s ever got under my skin".

The former England cricketer further recalled thinking Dravid didn't deserve to play at the international level as he hardly played any shots. Reeve said his willingness to be competitive and the winning mindset made others dislike him.

"How did this guy ever play for India? He must have had family on the selection committee. He hasn’t got any shots. He just blocks it. I went on and on. And he got out. Things like that made me very disliked. But I wasn’t out there to make friends. We were there to win matches."

The incident between Reeve and Dravid occurred in 2000 during the former's stint with Somerset as a coach. The 58-year old took the field as a substitute fielder against Kent at Bath.

The energy between myself and Lara wasn’t right for the whole season: Dermot Reeve

Brian Lara. (Image Credits: Getty)

Reeve, who captained Warwickshire to two county championship titles, said the 1994 season was the most unceremonious one. The retired cricketer admitted his relationship with Lara has improved now. However, Reeve sensed the West Indian great held a grudge against him. He remarked in this regard.

"Despite winning three trophies, it was possibly the most unenjoyable season I ever had. The energy between myself and Lara wasn’t right for the whole season. I believe his agent told him I didn’t want him, so he arrived with a chip on his shoulder. I believed on the field he was undermining me. Brian and I are OK now when we bump into each other. It’s just funny that the most successful season was not really enjoyable."

Born in Hong Kong, Reeve played three Tests and 29 ODIs from 1992-1996. He also worked as a commentator and assistant coach for the Pune Warriors in IPL 2011.

