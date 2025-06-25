Former England cricketers feature one Indian among 4 legendary opening batters amid ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test 

Former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, David Lloyd and Phil Tufnell recently ranked four legendary opening batters on the show 'Stick to Cricket'. The list also included ex-Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

The other three candidates were Graeme Smith (South Africa), Matthew Hayden (Australia), and Cook himself. During the discussion, Lloyd ranked Smith at four and Sehwag at three.

Hayden got the second spot, with Cook being given the first ranking. You can watch the video below:

When Sehwag's name was brought up, Cook reckoned that the right-handed batter was a terrific player in subcontinental conditions. He remarked:

"Brilliant in subcontinent. Didn't quite fancy when it nipped around as much."

Cook also expressed that he didn't deserve the No.1 rank. Suggesting that it was Hayden who should be given the first spot, the 40-year-old said:

"I don't think I can be at the top. In my mind, I always had Hayden as (the best). The only thing I'm concerned about Hayden is how consistent he will be on English wickets with Dukes ball."

Sehwag finished his career with a fantastic record to his name. He struck 8,568 runs across 180 innings in the format, including two triple centuries. In ODI cricket, he amassed 8,273 runs across 245 innings, while he chalked up 394 runs in 18 T20I innings.

Ben Duckett's heroics helped England script historic chase in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

England beat India by five wickets at Headingley, Leeds, to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. The hosts were required to chase down a daunting 371-run target in the final innings.

Opener Ben Duckett stole the show with his batting exploits, scoring 149 runs off 170 deliveries. The Ben Stokes-led side completed a stunning victory, registering their second-highest fourth innings chase in Tests.

It is worth mentioning that this was also the 10th-highest successful run chase in the format. Duckett was adjudged the Player of the Match for his glorious knock.

The second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 2 to 6.

