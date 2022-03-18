"I had days where there was massive self-sabotage" - Ryan Sidebottom shares his mental health struggles

Former England left-arm seamer Ryan Sidebottom opened up on his mental health troubles towards the end of his professional career. However, the former cricketer credited his wife and family for being with him and getting him through the problems.

Sidebottom is amongst the many current and former cricketers admitting to mental health struggles. Most recently, England all-rounder and their Test vice-captain Ben Stokes took a six-month break last year to recover from his troubles. Other notable names include Marcus Trescothick and Jonathan Trott.

Speaking to the BBC, the Yorkshire-born former cricketer said he used to live too much in the past and was worried about the future, which looked uncertain. The 44-year old also said there used to be a mix of negative emotions.

"I had days where there was massive self-sabotage. I would dwell on the past, worry about the future. I'd worry about my children, money. How am I going to pay the mortgage? How am I going to house my wife, my children? What's my next step in life? And I'd have days where I would just be angry, agitated. That would have been in the morning and then in the afternoon I'd be really emotional and I wouldn't know why."

Sidebottom featured in 65 international matches between 2001 and 2010. He was notably part of England's T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2010, taking 10 wickets in seven matches at 16. The left-arm seamer took figures of 4-0-26-2 in the final against Australia.

"Talking really, really helps" - Ryan Sidebottom

Sidebottom credited his family and friends for helping him through the choppy waters. He advised those undergoing the same to talk about it, especially to those who have lost their jobs or retired from the sport.

"I'd be frustrated with my wife, frustrated internally, and I'd have lots of horrible feelings. I wasn't sleeping very well because of every negative thought about the past, the future. They've really struggled mentally and it's nice that I can speak about it and put it out there and say, 'look, it's OK not to be OK."

The Yorkshire seamer continued to play first-class cricket until 2017 - a format which he dominated the most. He ended up with 762 wickets in 230 games at 23.80 with 31 fifers and four ten-wicket hauls.

