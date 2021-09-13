Those expecting a swift resolution have to recall what happened during the last abandoned Test in England: Michael Atherton

Former England captain Michael Atherton wants to remind the cricketing fraternity of the last time a Test match was abandoned in the country. Atherton was talking about the cancelled Test between England and India in Manchester last week when brought up a Test match from 2006.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has left it to the ICC to decide the result of the England-India Test in Manchester that couldn't take place as scheduled. However, Atherton has cautioned those hoping for a quick verdict.

Writing in his column for The Times, Atherton recalled the discarded Test between England and Pakistan midway through the Oval in 2006. He wrote:

"Those expecting a swift resolution to the status of the Manchester Test would do well to recall what happened the last time there was an abandonment in this country. It was not until February 2009, more than two years after the Oval Test of 2006 against Pakistan was cut short over a ball-tampering furore, that the match was eventually awarded to England. This was after the initial forfeiture was changed to “abandoned” by the ICC before being changed back again."

The said Test match was the fourth of the series between England and Pakistan. At the time, the visitors became the first team in 129 years to forfeit a Test as the umpires accused Pakistan of ball-tampering and awarded England five runs as a penalty. Skipper, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, declined to lead his troops to the ground after tea on Day Four of the Test.

England will argue that India ought to have been able to field a team: Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton explained that India could gain a historic series victory if they win the decision by citing the presence of COVID-19 victims in their contingent. However, the 53-year-old has not ruled out a triumph for England and feels they have a strong case too. Atherton feels it will be a massive relief for Joe Root if the series ends 2-2.

"In the wake of COVID within the touring party, India will argue for this and, if successful, will avoid a forfeiture, thus retaining a 2-1 series victory. England will argue that the clear round of PCR tests for every member of the playing squad means that India ought to have been able to field a team. A forfeiture on those grounds would result in the match being awarded to England, and the series drawn 2-2. For Joe Root, keen to protect a good home record and prevent a twin home series loss, this is of some importance," wrote Atherton.

The postponed Test could take place next year during India's white-ball tour of England. However, the visitors have also offered to play two T20Is to make up for the losses incurred by the ECB.

