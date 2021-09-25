The ECB has left the players to answer questions on the Pakistan tour issue: Michael Atherton

Former England captain Michael Atherton has continued to raise his voice against the ECB over the cancelation of the team's tour of Pakistan. The English Cricket Board's last-minute abandonment of a brief tour has led to severe backlash from several directions.

The ECB's decision to cancel the two-match T20 series and a tour spanning four days over the potential exhaustion of its players has left PCB officials furious. Chairman Ramiz Raja condemned the explanation and felt that the PCB's counterparts betrayed them when needed the most.

Babar Azam @babarazam258 Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don't. We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. In shaa'Allah. 🇵🇰❤️🏏 Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don't. We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. In shaa'Allah. 🇵🇰❤️🏏

Writing in his column for the Times, Michael Atherton was unimpressed by the ECB maintaining their silence on the issue. He criticized the board for not elaborating on the issue, forcing the players to come forward and speak. Atherton wrote:

"In the absence of anyone from the ECB fronting up, Heather Knight, the captain of the England women’s team, was left to answer questions on the issue this week. The only England men’s player to have spoken has been Jos Buttler, who expressed some sympathy for Pakistan."

Heather Knight and Jos Buttler were the only English cricketers to express their views on the unceremonious cancelation of the tour. Knight revealed that the board had decided on the issue and it was beyond the players' control.

Ramiz Raja unsure of ECB greenlighting tour of Pakistan in 2022

Ramiz Raja. (Image Credits: Twitter)

After the ECB's cancellation of the tour, Raja felt the need to make contingency plans ahead of their scheduled visit to Pakistan in 2022. The former Pakistan opener was gutted and disappointed that despite making every possible arrangement, England refused to play in Pakistan.

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses. Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses.

Should the Three Lions agree to play in Pakistan next October, it will be their first tour since 2005. The two sides are slated to play three Tests and five ODIs next year.

