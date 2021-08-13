Michael Atherton blasts English domestic cricket's structure and schedule

Michael Atherton has come down hard on the English domestic schedule, keeping in mind the ongoing Test series against India. The former England captain expressed his frustration ahead of the second Test as the English cricketers have had minimal or no first-class game time before the marquee series.

With Ben Stokes pulling out of the Test series to take a mental health break, England's batting line-up has appeared a lot more fragile against India. Captain Joe Root top-scored in both innings of the first Test and saved face for the hosts, but the spotlight remains on the rest of the English batters.

The home side have also had injury concerns, with James Anderson being declared fit to play at the last moment and Stuart Broad's calf niggle ruling him out for the remainder of the summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the toss, Michael Atherton reminded right-arm speedster Mark Wood has had no game time since the start of July. He played his last first-class match against New Zealand in June. The former England opener feels bowlers have to get used to taking the load before any Test and also spoke about the medical staff's warning regarding Broad and Anderson. Atherton stated:

"It's a huge challenge. You've got to think about Mark Wood and his physical challenges. He has bowled 25 overs in two months effectively and has had no game time since the start of July, hasn't played a first-class game since the last New Zealand Test, so the bowlers have to get the loads. I understand that the medical staff, who pre-warned about Broad and Anderson before the Nottingham game - both of them have not played for a month."

Atherton understands the plight of the two veteran fast bowlers and feels it's hard to obtain rhythm in a Test match without any game time. But the 53-year old pointed out that the problem lies with the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) handling of the Test team. Atherton added:

"They're gonna go into the danger zone after a hard Test match and of course, Broad has picked up an injury and we're not sure about Anderson. So, there's a physical challenge of getting enough miles in their legs, how you do that when not playing, and the rhythm he talked about. If you're not playing any cricket, to suddenly come into a Test match and find a rhythm immediately is very challenging. And I think, the challenge is across the board at the moment for the Test team."

"Joe Root is being asked to do this job with one hand tied behind his back" - Michael Atherton

Atherton feels there is immense pressure on Root.

Michael Atherton further claimed several players, including Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali, have walked into a Test match this summer without featuring in a first-class fixture for months. The cricketer-turned-commentator talked about Haseeb Hameed playing the second Test against India at Lord's for Zak Crawley. Atherton explained:

"Talking about bowlers there, Moeen Ali hasn't played a first-class game since February, he hasn't played a first-class match in England since September 2019. Along with Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler have come into the Test team - four lads have stepped in the Test match this summer without playing a red-ball game since February. And then the challenge is, if you are bringing in people - Haseeb Hameed might come in this game at number three - he has played one game for the County Select XI last month."

However, Atherton revealed that Crawley wouldn't have had the chance to rectify his technique if the head coach asked him to do so. That's because first-class cricket will not start until September. The former England skipper sympathized with Root, saying the English Test skipper finds himself in a tough spot. Atherton described the structure and schedule of English domestic cricket as a 'joke' that needed immediate attention. He concluded:

"But then you're sending someone away, maybe Zak Crawley, Hameed comes in for Crawley, I'm assuming Chris Silverwood would say 'We want you to improve your game around the off-stump'. But where does he go to improve his game because there's no first-class at the moment until it starts in September. So, the challenge is across the board for the Test team, a very significant one and you feel Joe Root is being asked to do this job with one hand tied behind his back. The structure and schedule at the moment in English domestic cricket is a joke and they have to do something about that."

As it stands, England chose to bowl first in the second Test against India and made three changes. While James Anderson was declared fit to play, Haseeb Hameed, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali replaced Zak Crawley, Stuart Broad and Dan Lawrence respectively.

