Former England women's player Arran Brindle builds 100-run partnership with her son to win men's club league game

Former England women's cricket team star Arran Brindle has gained everyone's attention on social media by stitching a match-winning partnership with her son, Harry.

Playing for the Owmby CC Trojans in the Lincoln and District League Division 3, Arran Brindle and her 12-year-old son chased down a 142-run target to guide their team to a 10-wicket win. Arran top-scored with a 101-ball 94, while Harry remained unbeaten on 32 runs off 98 balls. In the first innings, Harry picked up four wickets for his team to restrict Nettleham to 141.

A picture of the scorecard of the mother and her son completing their 100-run partnership has gone viral on social media.

"Is this the first 100 opening partnership by a mum and son in men’s league cricket ???" First Cricket Trojans asked their fans.

Former Indian women's cricket team player Sneha Pradhan retweeted the post and quoted:

"More of this please. I played against England's Arran Brindle. Watched her young son traveling with her on tours. She played for England after having him, with little official maternity support. Now she's 39 and part of a 100 opening stand in her local league with that same son."

Arran Brindle represented the England women's cricket team in all formats

Arran Brindle was very successful during her international career. The 39-year-old was a batting all-rounder. She played 11 Test matches, 88 ODIs and 35 T20Is for her nation.

She achieved the most success in ODIs, where she scored 1,928 runs, including one century and 11 fifties. Brindle's last appearance in international cricket came in 2014 during a T20I match against Australia Women in Sydney.

Charlotte Edwards was Arran Brindle's captain in her last international match. Edwards was delighted to see Arran back on the field as she wrote:

"This makes me so happy... so proud of you both @brindlecricket and Harry."

