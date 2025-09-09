  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Former India batter picks 4 bowlers from other Asia Cup 2025 teams to make the Indian side over Harshit Rana

Former India batter picks 4 bowlers from other Asia Cup 2025 teams to make the Indian side over Harshit Rana

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 09, 2025 16:29 IST
India v England - 4th T20I - Source: Getty
Harshit Rana's inclusion in the Indian Asia Cup squad raised a few eyebrows [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa has picked players from the other participating teams in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup who could make the Indian 15-member squad (via his YouTube channel). The eight-team competition, featuring India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong, will begin on September 9.

Ad

Uthappa picked Harshit Rana as the weakest link in the Indian 15-member squad, along with Shivam Dube. Yet, he dismissed the players from Pakistan and the four other associate nations as options to make the Indian squad.

The 2007 T20 World Cup winner picked Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi as the two from Afghanistan who could replace Harshit Rana. Uthappa also felt Taskin Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka could be picked ahead of Harshit in the Indian squad.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That aside, the former Indian batter also believes India's fascination with fast-bowling all-rounders could lead to them looking at Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne and Afghanistan's Karim Janat as Hardik Pandya's back-up in their roster.

Team India looks to break tie with Sri Lanka in T20 Asia Cups

Ad

Team India will look to avenge their disappointment from the previous T20 Asia Cup in the upcoming 2025 edition. The Men in Blue triumphed in the first-ever T20 Asia Cup in 2015/16 but suffered a shocking pre-final exit in 2022.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the summit clash of the 2022 edition to enter the upcoming T20 Asia Cup as defending champions.

Yet, Suryakumar Yadav's side enters the competition as massive favorites, thanks to their recent domination in the format over the past two years. India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA without losing a game, following which they have won 17 out of 20 T20Is.

India are part of Group A, alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE. Their tournament opener will be against the hosts, UAE, in Dubai on September 10. The group stage will be followed by the Super Fours, with the top two teams playing the grand finale on September 28.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications