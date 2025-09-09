Former India batter picks 4 bowlers from other Asia Cup 2025 teams to make the Indian side over Harshit Rana

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa has picked players from the other participating teams in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup who could make the Indian 15-member squad (via his YouTube channel). The eight-team competition, featuring India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong, will begin on September 9.Uthappa picked Harshit Rana as the weakest link in the Indian 15-member squad, along with Shivam Dube. Yet, he dismissed the players from Pakistan and the four other associate nations as options to make the Indian squad.The 2007 T20 World Cup winner picked Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi as the two from Afghanistan who could replace Harshit Rana. Uthappa also felt Taskin Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka could be picked ahead of Harshit in the Indian squad.That aside, the former Indian batter also believes India's fascination with fast-bowling all-rounders could lead to them looking at Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne and Afghanistan's Karim Janat as Hardik Pandya's back-up in their roster.Team India looks to break tie with Sri Lanka in T20 Asia CupsTeam India will look to avenge their disappointment from the previous T20 Asia Cup in the upcoming 2025 edition. The Men in Blue triumphed in the first-ever T20 Asia Cup in 2015/16 but suffered a shocking pre-final exit in 2022.Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the summit clash of the 2022 edition to enter the upcoming T20 Asia Cup as defending champions.Yet, Suryakumar Yadav's side enters the competition as massive favorites, thanks to their recent domination in the format over the past two years. India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA without losing a game, following which they have won 17 out of 20 T20Is.India are part of Group A, alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE. Their tournament opener will be against the hosts, UAE, in Dubai on September 10. The group stage will be followed by the Super Fours, with the top two teams playing the grand finale on September 28.