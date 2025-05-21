Former India opener buys luxury flat worth massive ₹69 crore in Gurugram amid IPL 2025: Reports

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has reportedly purchased a swanky new flat worth close to ₹69 crore in Gurugram. According to a report from Moneycontrol, real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix accessed the documents that confirmed the ex-cricketer's purchase.

Dhawan's new abode is a 6,040 square feet apartment in DLS' luxurious residential project, The Dahlias. The scheme is located at DLF 5, Sector 54, Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

The report indicated that the 39-year-old spent ₹65.61 crore for his new home along with a stamp duty of ₹3.28 crore. The Dahlias project has a total of eight towers and 420 lavish residences.

On the cricketing front, Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on August 24, 2024. The left-handed batter finished his career with 10,867 runs in international cricket across 288 innings.

Dhawan played a pivotal role in India's 2013 Champions Trophy triumph. He was the Player of the Tournament at the ICC event, aggregating 363 runs in five innings.

He also has a wonderful record to his name in the Indian Premier League. With 6,769 runs from 221 innings, Dhawan is currently the third-highest run-getter in the competition's history.

Shikhar Dhawan reacts to Digvesh Rathi's one-match suspension in IPL 2025 after heated exchange with India opener

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi received a one-match suspension and was fined 50 per cent of his match fees following his heated exchange with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma.

Rathi's send-off sparked the altercation when the two sides squared off in the ongoing IPL 2025 on Monday, April 19. It was the bowler's third Level 1 offence of the season.

Shikhar Dhawan opined that the punishment would be a turning point for Rathi as he will learn to respect opposition players. He wrote on X:

"Sometimes, learning the hard way is the only way the lesson sticks. Hopefully, this will be a turning point where Rathi learns to channel that fire more constructively and show the respect every player deserves on the field."

Meanwhile, following his retirement, Dhawan has tried his hand in the entertainment industry. He recently featured alongside Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a music video titled 'Besos'.

