Former India opener's Irish girlfriend shares witty caption while posting picture of their gym session

Former Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan hit the gym alongside his Irish girlfriend Sophie Shine. Giving fans a glimpse of their workout, Sophie shared a post on her Instagram handle.

Her witty caption caught the attention of fans as she praised Dhawan's posing game. Fans showed love on their post, showering it with likes and comments. At the time of writing, the picture has garnered over 1 lakh 25 thousand likes on the social media platform.

Here's what Sophie captioned the post:

"Gym routine as strong as Shikhar’s pose 😉."

Shikhar Dhawan's love life generated a buzz among fans after he was spotted alongside Sophie during the 2025 Champions Trophy and a few other occasions. A confirmation about their relationship came from Sophie's side with an Instagram post earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan has tried his hand at different things since announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket on August 24, 2024. He recently shared the screen with popular actress Jacqueline Fernandez for a music video titled 'Besos'.

"Your fearless approach and dedication will inspire generations to come!" - Shikhar Dhawan reacts to former India teammate Virat Kohli's Test retirement

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are known to be close friends off the field. Dhawan penned down a heartfelt note as Kohli drew curtains on his 14-year-long illustrious Test career on May 12.

He praised Kohli for a wonderful red-ball career and emphasized that the former India skipper's dedication and approach will be an inspiration for future generations. Dhawan wrote on X:

"What an amazing Test career you've had, @imVkohli! From sharing dressing room banter in our early cricketing days to watching you grow as a legend and the best batsman in the world. Your fearless approach and dedication will inspire generations to come!"

Shikhar Dhawan amassed 10,887 runs across 288 innings in international cricket. He was India's standout performer in their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph, winning the Player of the Series award for scoring 363 runs in five innings.

