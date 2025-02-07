Former India pacer issued show cause notice by KCA for 'false and defamatory' statements over Sanju Samson's omission from Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former India pacer S Sreesanth has been issued a show cause notice by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for his statements over Sanju Samson's omission.

Sreesanth, according to the KCA, made 'false and defamatory' statements against the association in a television show. The former pacer had questioned their decision to not include Sanju Samson in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was reportedly left out of the Champions Trophy squad due to his non-participation in the domestic white-ball tournament.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the KCA mentioned that the show cause notice was for Sreesanth making 'false and defamatory' statements and not for supporting Sanju Samson.

Trending

Sreesanth is the co-owner of the Kollam Sailors franchise in the Kerala Cricket League and making such statements is a violation of his contractual terms. Further, the KCA also reminded of the times when they supported Sreesanth during his fixing scandal as a response to his comments.

The association mentioned that they have supported players even though they were in jail, hinting at Sreesanth's spot-fixing scandal during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

“When Sreesanth was in jail facing allegations in the infamous match-fixing scandal, KCA officials visited and supported him. Although the court quashed the criminal case, it is a fact that he has not been acquitted in the match-fixing case. In such a situation, there is no need for Sreesanth to take up the protection of other players,” read the statement.

The former Indian pacer also played in the Ranji Trophy after completing his sentence. The association questioned which other associations have let players involved in fixing come back and play.

“It was only because of KCA’s protective approach that Sreesanth was given opportunities in matches including the Ranji Trophy after completing his sentence. It is worth investigating whether other associations have taken such a favorable approach towards players involved in match-fixing,” the statement further read.

Sreesanth does not back off after show cause notice, says Sanju Samson needs to be supported

Despite the show cause notice by the KCA, Sreesanth did not back off. He further questioned as to why the association brings players from outside instead of overlooking local players.

“They (KCA) take players from other states to play for us. For what? Disrespectful to our Malayali cricketers,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

He also slammed the KCA for not producing players who have gone on to play for India at the international level. Moreover, he urged to support Sanju Samson, who is the only player from Kerala playing for India at the moment.

“We have just one player at international level, Sanju. Let’s all support him,” Sreesanth said. “The so-called KCA has not produced an international cricketer since Sanju. We have great players like Sachin, Nidheesh, Vishnu Vinod, and many others, but are they (KCA) pushing them to play at higher?” Sreesanth questioned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news