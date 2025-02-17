Former India pacer picks his top 5 ODI bowlers; no countryman makes the list

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan recently picked his top five ODI bowlers from his playing days during a segment on Cricbuzz. Zaheer played 200 ODIs for India, taking 282 wickets at 29.43 including a best of 5/42.

He first picked legendary Pakistan left-arm pacer Wasim Akram on his list, followed by Australia's Glenn McGrath.

"Wasim Akram is obviously one of those names which were impactful in this format with his variations, those yorkers, going around the wicket, over the wicket, using the slower one's. In this format, he's had a huge impact. Another name which I really looked up to was Glenn McGrath. With the accuracy he had and simplicity in the action and impact with the new ball was something which was very evident throughout his career," the former quick said.

He then went on to mention another Pakistan legend in Waqar Younis and named former Sri Lankan great Chaminda Vaas as well.

"If you look at his numbers (Waqar) they are right up there. The number of fifers he has taken in ODI format right throughout his career, the impact was phenomenal in terms of having that striking ability," Zaheer opined on Waqar.

Chaminda Vaas is another bowler who I feel has to be right up there. In sub-continent conditions to have that kind of accuracy, keeping things simple, he was very impactful," the 46-year-old said about Vaas.

The final name on his list of top five ODI bowlers is that of former South African speedgun Dale Steyn. Lauding him for his fiery approach, Zaheer also recalled how he spent time with Steyn in franchise cricket as both have played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India's pace attack for the 2025 Champions Trophy

India have gone with a spin-heavy bowling attack for the 2025 Champions Trophy as they will be playing their group-stage matches in Dubai. They have picked only three frontline pacers in their squad.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is expected to lead the attack alongside Mohammed Shami, who recently returned from injury. While Shami is the most experienced pacer in the side, he hasn't had much game time heading into the ICC event.

India have also picked young pacer Harshit Rana as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement over Mohammed Siraj, who has been named as a non-travelling reserve. Besides the three, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the fourth pacer in the squad for the marquee ICC event.

