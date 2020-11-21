Former IPL winner Herschelle Gibbs explains how South Africa can end their 'World Cup jinx'

Former South African top-order batsman Herschelle Gibbs has given his view on how the Proteas could end their knockout jinx at global cricket events. Gibbs believes that a more robust mindset would ensure the rainbow nation finally overcomes the tendency to lose crucial elimination matches.

In an interview with ANI on Saturday, November 21, Herschelle Gibbs discussed South Africa's shortcomings at the Cricket World Cups. The Proteas have never made it to a World Cup final despite boasting a stellar squad over the last couple of decades.

South Africa won the Commonwealth Games gold medal and the ICC Knockout Trophy in 1998, but have otherwise struggled in do-or-die matches of other significant tournaments.

The Proteas have snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the last few ICC Cricket World Cups. South Africa was the only team to beat eventual winners India in 2011 but lost to New Zealand in the quarterfinals. Four years later, they defeated Sri Lanka in the final eight but were handed a heartbreaking loss by the Kiwis in the semifinals. In last year's World Cup, the Faf du Plessis-led outfit failed to qualify for the second round.

Herschelle Gibbs feels the South African players need to develop big match temperament

Herschelle Gibbs admitted there wasn't a lack of talent in his country, but the world-class players did not possess the right temperament for the big games.

"South Africa always produces world-class players. But it's the big match temperament and dealing with the pressure that's been lacking over the years... until that changes, I can't see anything changing," the IPL 2009 said.

It is important to note that the South African stars did a brilliant job in IPL 2020. Quinton de Kock has won back-to-back titles at the Mumbai Indians, while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were excellent for the Delhi Capitals.

The next T20 World Cup will take place in India, and the Proteas will aim to end their title jinx in 2021.