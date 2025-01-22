Former keeper-batter intrigued with Team India's playing XI for IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Dinesh Karthik expressed his surprise at India’s playing combination against England in the ongoing T20I after the team’s XI was announced post toss. The two sides are squaring off at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the first T20I of the five-match series.

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first. It came as a surprise for many as Mohammed Shami, who has returned to the side after more than a year, was missing from the XI as India went ahead with just one pacer in Arshdeep Singh.

Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik found the XI to be “very interesting” as he wrote:

“Oooohhhhhh a very interesting Xl. Just the one fast bowler in conditions which could be slightly dewy. I know Hardik and Nitish are there as well. But still 🤔🤔So lucky to have won the toss. But let’s goooo #INDvsENG #T20I.”

India’s XI included three spinners, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, and Varun Chakravarthy, while Arshdeep featured as the only full-time pacer. The team also has Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy as the seam-bowling all-rounders.

Arshdeep Singh strikes twice in the powerplay to give India early breakthroughs

India’s decision to pick Arsdheep Singh worked brilliantly as the tall pacer dismissed England opener Philip Salt on just the third delivery of the first over. He delivered a short ball as Salt got a leading edge, and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson completed a clean catch.

No. 3 batter and the visiting side’s captain, Jos Buttler found the gap twice in the next over off Hardik Pandya’s bowling and hit a couple of boundaries. Ben Duckett looked to join Buttler in the hitting spree and sent the ball towards the fence for a four in the next over off Arshdeep.

But the Indian bowler had the last laugh as he dismissed Duckett on the next delivery. The English opener found the leading edge too as Rinku Singh went running backwards to complete a fine catch, With that, Arshdeep became India’s leading wicket-taker in the format (97), surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal (96).

Arshdeep also completed the feat in a short span, taking just 61 matches to pick up his 96th and 97th wickets. Chahal, on the other hand, has 96 wickets from 80 T20Is.

