India's opening pair has to be the best in Tests currently: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt reflected on India's dominance on Day 3 of the fourth Test at the Oval against England.

After losing no wickets on Day 2, India lost only two more as their batting line-up put their side in the driver's seat. Butt could not hold himself back from admiring the visitors' opening pair.

KL Rahul received an opportunity in the ongoing series against England, mainly due to Mayank Agarwal's concussion ahead of the first match. So far, the right-handed batter has made the most of it by scoring runs and putting up match-defining partnerships with Rohit.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt claimed that Rahul and Rohit are versatile players, making them the most superior opening combination.

Salman Butt also praised them for their excellent judgment to overcome some tough conditions.

"If we see the current opening pairs in Test cricket, India's pair has to be the best. The special thing about them is both are all-format players. You cannot categorize them as ODI or Test or T20 specialists. They are complete players and package with great adaptabilities. They also have good control and know when to play and leave, possess innovation, patience, overcame tough periods."

Sharma and Rahul have so far compiled a century and two half-century partnerships on this tour. Their highest stand so far is 126, coming in the first innings at Lord's.

This batting pair deserves a lot of credit: Salman Butt

Salman Butt. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Salman Butt further said batters may not find conditions more challenging than these to counter against world-class pacers.

Rohit and Rahul have earned plenty of plaudits for their terrific job as openers from the fraternity. Salman Butt also agreed they couldn't have done any better.

"Batsmen won't find conditions difficult than these as James Anderson and Ollie Robinson have operated well with the dukes ball and took advantage of the overcast conditions. Robinson has hardly bowled any bad balls. He bowled one against which Rohit got out. The first delivery with the new ball was a half-tracker without pace."

He added:

"Unfortunately, he got a top edge and went into the fielder's hands. So, I think bowling has been exceptional, line and lengths have been excellent; hence, this batting pair deserves a lot of credit. They have thrived against some outstanding bowling, challenging conditions, and made runs consistently."

Sharma's first overseas Test hundred headlined India's day at The Oval. His partnership of 153 with Pujara, who chipped in with 61, put India firmly in control. The tourists currently lead by 197, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.

