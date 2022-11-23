Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan assures planned protests won't hamper Rawalpindi Test against England

Former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan has reportedly assured the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the United Kingdom High Commission that the Test against England in Rawalpindi will go smoothly. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the PCB and UK High Commission met with Imran in Lahore on Tuesday, November 22.

The venue for the historic series opener has been the subject of uncertainty as Imran's political party Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) intends to organize a protest with its supporters onto Islamabad.

The march is scheduled to go through Rawalpindi, approximately 20 kilometers from Islamabad, having been postponed following an attempted assassination of Imran on November 3. Over the weekend, Imran declared that he would join the march in Rawalpindi on November 26.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and UK High Commissioner Christian Turner reportedly met the former all-rounder at his residence in Lahore. Imran has assured them that the march will have no bearing on the Rawalpindi Test. The next two Tests will take place in Multan (December 9-13), followed by Karachi (17-21).

England to play their first Test in Pakistan since 2005

England captain Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

England, who are currently in the UAE preparing for the three-Test series, last played a Test in Pakistan in 2005. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a strong 15-man squad in October, led by Ben Stokes.

Pakistan also announced their 18-man squad on Monday, November 21, captained by Babar Azam. Chief selector Mohammad Wasim named two uncapped players - Mohammad Ali and Abrar Ahmed - in the squad.

England won the seven-match T20I series contested in Pakistan in September, emerging victorious by a 4-3 margin. The two sides also clashed in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Men in Green were unsuccessful in replicating Imran Khan's 1992 ODI World Cup-winning side as England emerged victorious. Jos Buttler and Co. won by five wickets to claim their second T20 World Cup crown.

