"The players shouldn't take any extra pressure" - Umar Gul on Pakistan facing India and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan seamer Umar Gul has shared his thoughts on the national team's fixtures against India and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan face a daunting task ahead, having been clubbed with India and New Zealand in Group 2.

While the fixture against India already qualifies as a blockbuster, Pakistan's clash against New Zealand also has more context now, after the Kiwis withdrew from the Pakistan tour unceremoniously.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Umar Gul believes players should avoid taking extra pressure when facing India and New Zealand. While Gul thinks Pakistan would certainly be motivated to do well against the Kiwis after they abandoned the series, he also believes they should primarily focus on their own performances.

"The players shouldn't take any extra pressure. At the end of the day, it's a game of cricket and wins and losses are a part of it. The best way is to flame a wave of anger within themselves, given how New Zealand cancelled the series and did it without sharing the threats received. Obviously, they will want to perform well against India and New Zealand in the World Cup. But I would suggest to forget all this and focus on their performances as all the World Cup games are important. You cannot relax against any team in a World Cup event."

Gul underlined that the clash against India is where the stakes become sky-high. Hence, he suggested the players calm their nerves and shun outside noises days before the encounter.

"The senior cricketers face the most pressure when playing against India. When I was in the team, the pressure was on players like me because the public wanted a win against India by hook or crook. There is extra pressure on those cases, but the suggestion is those who can control their nerves without taking unnecessary load are often successful. India's clash is a high-voltage one; hence, I suggest that 2-3 days before the game, players must avoid and unfollow social media."

Notably, India and Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against each other in Dubai on the 24th of October. The men in blue enjoy a perfect record against their arch-rivals in five T20 World Cup fixtures.

"We have the potential to play the final of the World Cup" - Umar Gul

Gul backs Babar Azam and co. to make it to the World Cup final as he expects the conditions to be friendly for Pakistan. The 37-year old didn't discount the team's unpredictable nature but hopes they will at least reach the semi-finals. He added:

"To be honest, we have the potential to play the final of the World Cup. Since the matches will take place in the UAE, the conditions will suit them. Hopefully, we have a significant chance to make it to the final four. However, it depends upon how Pakistan play in the final four on its day. Still I hope and pray that Pakistan reaches the final four."

Gul is Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker in the T20s and played a significant role in their 2009 title victory. But the nation hasn't reached the knockouts since 2010.

