Relying on 1 or 2 players will hurt Pakistan's chances in the World Cup: Javed Miandad

Pakistan legend Javed Miandad has called on every player in the squad to step up and be counted in order to deliver success at the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan open their World T20 campaign against India in Dubai in a high-voltage clash on October 24. The Men in Green will then take on New Zealand and Afghanistan - the two other teams in the group.

Speaking to the media at the Karachi Press Club, Javed Miandad said Pakistan must display teamwork to be crowned champions of the world for the second time.

"The team needs to play with coordination. Each player needs to chip in with what they can because relying on 1 or 2 players will hurt Pakistan's chances in the World Cup," Miandad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 2009 T20 champions' middle-order has often copped criticism for their inability to handle pressure. Hence, their fortunes will hinge on the performances of the ever-reliable Babar Azam. They do, however, have a credible bowling attack that can trouble any batting lineup in the world.

The match against India needs to be played without fear and pressure: Javed Miandad

Pakistan coach Javed Miandad (R)

Javed Miandad also advised his countrymen to play fearless cricket against India in their tournament opener. The 64-year-old has urged the team to concentrate on the process and develop confidence in their abilities.

Also Read

"The match against India needs to be played without fear and pressure. The players are not children, they have to develop confidence within themselves to overcome pressure situations and pressure matches," Miandad added. "Pakistan batters need to play each ball on merit; the entire team needs to adopt that mentality and forget about money and if they play well, they will surely earn money."

Pakistan have never beaten India at a World Cup and will be hoping to put an end to that record when they square off later this month.

Edited by Arvind Sriram