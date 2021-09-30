"BCCI's top bosses won't tolerate indiscipline" - Danish Kaneria on Virat Kohli's alleged misconduct with senior teammates

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure coming under the scanner of late. Kaneria expressed his views on his YouTube channel and responded to the rumors of senior players complaining about Kohli's behavior to the BCCI.

Recent rumors have floated around about Virat Kohli's boorish behavior towards the senior teammates, who have complained to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Reports have suggested that the Indian skipper behaved rudely with Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane following the side's loss in the World Test Championship final.

BCCI @BCCI



What do you make of The Squad is Out! 🙌What do you make of #TeamIndia for ICC Men's T20 World Cup❓ The Squad is Out! 🙌



What do you make of #TeamIndia for ICC Men's T20 World Cup❓ https://t.co/1ySvJsvbLw

Danish Kaneria opined that Kohli's leadership could be in danger as the BCCI's top dignitaries demand discipline from every individual. He feels that if the reports have any truths attached to them, Sourav Ganguly will deal with it strongly to ensure such behavior isn't encouraged in the future. Kaneria said:

"Virat Kohli's captaincy is in a dilemma because BCCI's top bosses in Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah won't tolerate indiscipline towards anybody. They won't see if he is a big-ticket player and treat everyone the same way. Unlike Pakistan, where there are such concerns, I don't think it happens in India because a top-notch cricketer is the BCCI president."

Kaneria added:

"He (Ganguly) changed Indian cricket and he won't see different players in different ways. Thus, I trust the BCCI to ensure that in future no player behaves roughly with their teammates."

Despite rumors of a rift within the dressing room, the Indian team, under Kohli, has delivered compelling performances on the pitch. Their recent outings in Tests against England justified why Kohli is the right man to lead the side.

Virat Kohli needs to follow MS Dhoni's example: Danish Kaneria

India & New Zealand Net Sessions

Danish Kaneria opined that aggression is a good trait to have, but must be controlled while dealing with your countrymen. The 40-year-old thinks Kohli must take a leaf out of MS Dhoni's book ahead of the World Cup. Kaneria added:

Also Read

"Virat Kohli's aggression while captaining is a known thing, but misbehaving with your own players isn't acceptable. He needs to follow the culture set by MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni dragged the players along with him despite win or loss by backing them. Hence, with the T20 World Cup looming and with Ravichandran Ashwin also part of the squad, Kohli must handle things carefully."

MS Dhoni will join Team India as a mentor for the T20 World Cup. The retired cricketer is the first and only Indian captain to win the T20 trophy. Fans will hope the Men in Blue break their jinx this year and Kohli ends his T20 captaincy reign with an ICC trophy.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar