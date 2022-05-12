"The real control lies with them" - Former PCB chairman Ehsan Mani says BCCI is heavily influenced by the BJP

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani touched on a wide array of topics in an interview, ranging from the current state of affairs at the board to relations with India.

Mani believes that since the ruling government Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) controls the BCCI, Pakistan has not maintained strong ties with them.

The fluctuating political relations between India and Pakistan have dictated their cricketing ties as well. Although the two sides meet in global tournaments, they have not played in a bilateral series since 2012-13.

Recently, former PCB chief Tauqir Zia revealed that the BCCI has never refused to play against Pakistan, but the issues lie with the governments.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Mani took aim at the BCCI for appointing India's Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah as the Secretary. The 77-year accused the BJP of influencing India's cricketing board and said:

"Although BCCI has Sourav Ganguly, has anyone ever wondered who their secretary of the board is? Jay Shah, son of Amit Shah. The BCCI treasurer is the brother of a BJP Minister. The real control lies with them and BJP dictates BCCI which is why I did not pursue patching ties with them. I never turned them down but I did not want to sacrifice our integrity."

Mani, who served as the 34th chairman of PCB, assumed office in September 2018. Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja replaced him in August last year.

"I tried but failed in trying to ensure that Patron should not have any nominee" - Ehsan Mani

The former ICC President also criticized the heavy influence of Pakistan's Prime Minister and Patron-in-chief regarding the PCB chairman. He admitted his failure to get rid of the trend, saying:

"When I was the PCB chairman, we amended the law such that the Patron-in-Chief cannot directly interfere if the chairman’s performance is questionable. Only the board has the authority to do something about it."

He added:

"The Patron-in-Chief only has the authority to recommend two out of eight board members and it is then up to the board to determine who they would want to appoint as the next chairman. I tried but failed in trying to ensure that Patron should not have any nominee."

Meanwhile, uncertainty loomed over Raja's post as chairman after Imran Khan was voted out as Pakistan's Prime Minister. However, new PM Shehbaz Sharif has not yet made a decisive move to replace Raja.

