Former RCB bowler from New Zealand appointed England's Specialist Skills Consultant ahead of home Test summer

Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has joined England's red-ball and white-ball teams as "Specialist Skills Consultant" for the duration of the summer. The news was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board via a press release on Thursday, May 15.

The release said that Southee would link up with the red-ball team before England's lone Test against Zimbabwe, starting in Nottingham on Thursday, May 22.

After the Test match, the 36-year-old will work with England's bowlers during the five-match Test series against India, starting in Leeds on June 20. Following that series, he will link up with Birmingham Phoenix to feature in The Hundred.

"Southee, 36, who retired from international cricket in December as New Zealand’s all-time leading wicket-taker, will support England’s squads across all formats through to the conclusion of the Test series against India. With his vast experience of playing in a wide range of conditions around the world and across all formats, he brings valuable insight and knowledge to the players," the release added.

Tim Southee steps in after James Anderson inks new deal with Lancashire

The inclusion of Tim Southee in England's coaching setup comes after James Anderson, who served as the team's fast bowling consultant, signed a one-year deal to play for Lancashire in county cricket.

The New Zealander retired from international cricket in December 2024, with 391 wickets in 107 Tests at an average of 30.26. He also featured in 161 ODIs, claiming 221 wickets in those matches.

Southee was part of the New Zealand side that won the inaugural World Test Championship, beating India at Southampton in 2021.

