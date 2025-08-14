Former RCB cricketer picks his all-time ODI playing 11; includes Virat Kohli among 3 Indians

Discarded South African pacer Wayne Parnell picked his all-time ODI playing XI, which included three each from India and Pakistan. In an interview with Crictracker, the left-arm seamer went class-heavy at the top of the order with India's Sachin Tendulkar and South Africa's Hashim Amla as the two openers.

Ad

Tendulkar is the all-time leading scorer in ODIs with 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 in 463 games. Apart from helping India win their second ODI World Cup title in 2011, the little master is also second all-time in ODI centuries with 49.

On the other hand, Amla was part of a South African core that dominated world cricket in the 2010s. The stylish opener finished his ODI career with 8,113 runs at an average of almost 50 and a strike rate of 88.39 in 181 outings.

Ad

Trending

Parnell picked his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammates, Virat Kohli at No.3, followed by his South African friend AB de Villiers at No. 4. The former Indian skipper is the all-time leader in ODI centuries with 51 and is the third leading run-scorer in the format with 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88 and a strike rate of 93.34.

Meanwhile, De Villiers is the only batter in ODI history to have a 50+ average and 100+ strike rate among those with at least 5,000 runs. The former Proteas captain finished his 50-over career with 9,577 runs at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of over 101.

Ad

Parnell picked Mr.Cricket, Michael Hussey, and Captain Cool, MS Dhoni, in his lower middle-order at No. 5 and 6. The former finished with 5,442 runs at an average of 48.15 and a strike rate of 87.16 in 185 ODIs.

Dhoni captained India to the 2011 ODI World Cup title, while winning the Player of the Match award in the final. He finished his ODI career with 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57 and a strike rate of 87.56 in 350 matches.

Ad

At the all-rounder spot, Parnell chose former Pakistan captain and leg-spinner, Shahid Afridi.

Wayne Parnell goes Asia-heavy with the bowlers

The legendary Asian trio of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Muttiah Muralitharan formed three-fourths of Wayne Parnell's bowling attack. While the latter is the all-time leading wicket-taker in ODIs with 534 scalps, the former Pakistan duo are second and third with 502 and 416 wickets, respectively.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee completes Parnell's bowling attack, having picked up 380 wickets at an average of 23.26 in 221 ODIs. The South African pacer chose MS Dhoni as the captain of the side.

Ad

Wayne Parnell's all-time ODI XI

Sachin Tendulkar, Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Michael Hussey, Shahid Afridi, MS Dhoni (C), Wasim Akram, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Waqar Younis

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news