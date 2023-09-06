Former Sri Lankan spinner Sachithra Senanayake has reportedly been arrested over match-fixing allegations and the cricketer has surrendered to the Sports Corruption Investigation Unit on Wednesday, September 6.

As per PTI, Senanayake was held under the accusation of trying to fix the matches of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 and was also claimed to have made a few approaches to two players to convince them to fix games. The court also banned the spinner three weeks ago to travel overseas.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court had issued the travel ban to be for three months initially. However, as per the proceedings on Wednesday, the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry had given instructions for criminal charges to be put against Sachithra Senanayake. The corruption law was passed in the Sri Lankan Parliament in 2019.

Sri Lanka scraped past Afghanistan to make Asia Cup Super Fours

In a simply incredible game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by two runs to progress to the Super Fours stage of the ongoing Asia Cup. When the Lankans posted 291 in their 50 overs, the equation for Afghanistan was to get the runs in 37.1 overs to have a better net run rate and qualify.

While they lost early wickets, half-centuries from Mohammad Nabi and skipper Hashmatullah Zazai kept Afghanistan in the hunt. However, a bizarre miscalculation and a lack of game awareness by the players and the team management saw Afghanistan miss out on a straightforward chance to qualify.

Afghanistan were 289/9 in 37.1 overs and yet they had a chance to win it by 38.1 had Rashid Khan got back on the strike and hit a boundary or a six depending on the permutations.

However, the defending champions won't complain and they will know that they need to get better with the competition getting tougher in Super Fours.