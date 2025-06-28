Former Team India opener mourns the passing of Big Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala

Former Team India cricketer mourned the death of popular television actress and dancer Shefali Jariwala, who passed away at 42 on Friday, June 27. The cause of her death is said to be a major cardiac arrest.

Dhawan expressed condolences to Jariwala's family following her untimely demise. Reacting to the news, the star cricketer wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"Gone too soon, Shefali Jariwala. May your soul rest in peace. My prayers go out for strength to her family,"

According to a Times of India report, Shefali Jariwala was rushed to the Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital after a cardiac arrest, where she was declared 'brought in dead'. Her body was later shifted to the Cooper hospital for a post-mortem.

On the professional front, Jariwala rose to fame with the 'Kaanta Laga Remix' by DJ Doll in 2002. She had a cameo appearance in the Bollywood movie 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' and participated in multiple television reality shows like 'Nach Baliye 5' and 'Big Boss 13'.

Shefali Jariwala attended Pritvhi Shaw's birthday bash last year

Shefali Jariwala was present at Indian opener Prithvi Shaw's birthday bash last year. The swashbuckling batter celebrated his 25th birthday with his close friends.

A video surfaced on social media, where Shaw could be seen dancing alongside Jariwala and a few other friends. The video was posted by Jariwala on her Instagram story.

Shaw received flak on social media for his dance video. Speaking on the YouTube channel 'Focused Indian', the 25-year-old suggested that he shouldn't have been criticized for having fun on his birthday.

"I'm not saying that it makes you laugh. That is a bit wrong. You shouldn't do such things. Wherever I go, they say Prithvi is not practising. But I think that it's my birthday.. I recently got trolled for dancing with my sisters and friends on my birthday. My sister put it up on social media and I got trolled for that. I think that I can at least celebrate on one day."

Jariwala is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi. Tyagi is also an actor by profession and has been part of Bollywood films such as 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and 'Sarkar 3'.

