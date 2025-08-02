Former Test captain arrives at The Oval to support Team India On Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Veteran Team India batter Rohit Sharma was seen arriving at the Kia Oval Ground in London to support Shubman Gill and co. ahead of Day 3 of the fifth Test against England. In a video uploaded by news agency ANI, Rohit was seen getting his ticket checked outside the venue from the authorities.The 38-year-old was in line to captain the Asian giants in England but announced his retirement a month before the five-Test series. However, the classy right-handed batter's place was under scrutiny due to his poor performance during the Australia tour. In the three out of five Tests played in Australia, Rohit managed only 32 runs as India lost the series 3-1.Watch the below video:The Nagpur-born cricketer, who has been spending his holidays in London with his family, ended his Test career with 4301 runs in 67 Tests at 40.57 with 12 centuries. He will also have happy memories of The Kia Oval, having scored a sensational ton in 2021 that eventually resulted in India's 157-run victory. Rohit finished the series as the tourists' highest run-getter with 368 runs in eight innings, averaging 52.57.Team India make a highly promising start on Day 3 at The Kia OvalAkash Deep is batting beautifully. (Image Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, the Indian team have got off to a promising start on Day 3 at The Oval. Coming into the crucial day, they held a lead of 52 runs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal as the set batter, surging to 51 off 49 deliveries. Akash Deep, who came in as a night watchman later, has been equally frustrating England with some expansive strokeplay.The right-arm seamer has completed his half-century, while Jaiswal is approaching his second ton of the series. At the time of writing, the visitors were ahead by 131 runs. It was the home side who had won the toss on Day 1 and put the Asian giants to bat. Gill and co. had made 204/6 at the end of Day 1 but collapsed to 224 within the first hour of Day 2. In response, England took a slender 23-run lead.