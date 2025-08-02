Former Test captain arrives at The Oval to support Team India On Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 02, 2025 17:10 IST
Team India. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Team India. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Veteran Team India batter Rohit Sharma was seen arriving at the Kia Oval Ground in London to support Shubman Gill and co. ahead of Day 3 of the fifth Test against England. In a video uploaded by news agency ANI, Rohit was seen getting his ticket checked outside the venue from the authorities.

Ad

The 38-year-old was in line to captain the Asian giants in England but announced his retirement a month before the five-Test series. However, the classy right-handed batter's place was under scrutiny due to his poor performance during the Australia tour. In the three out of five Tests played in Australia, Rohit managed only 32 runs as India lost the series 3-1.

Watch the below video:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Nagpur-born cricketer, who has been spending his holidays in London with his family, ended his Test career with 4301 runs in 67 Tests at 40.57 with 12 centuries. He will also have happy memories of The Kia Oval, having scored a sensational ton in 2021 that eventually resulted in India's 157-run victory. Rohit finished the series as the tourists' highest run-getter with 368 runs in eight innings, averaging 52.57.

Team India make a highly promising start on Day 3 at The Kia Oval

Akash Deep is batting beautifully. (Image Credits: Getty)
Akash Deep is batting beautifully. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Indian team have got off to a promising start on Day 3 at The Oval. Coming into the crucial day, they held a lead of 52 runs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal as the set batter, surging to 51 off 49 deliveries. Akash Deep, who came in as a night watchman later, has been equally frustrating England with some expansive strokeplay.

The right-arm seamer has completed his half-century, while Jaiswal is approaching his second ton of the series. At the time of writing, the visitors were ahead by 131 runs. It was the home side who had won the toss on Day 1 and put the Asian giants to bat. Gill and co. had made 204/6 at the end of Day 1 but collapsed to 224 within the first hour of Day 2. In response, England took a slender 23-run lead.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications