Former wicketkeeper hands India cap to Anshul Kamboj on debut in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Former wicketkeeper hands India cap to Anshul Kamboj on debut in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 23, 2025 16:12 IST
Anshul Kamboj. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta handed Anshul Kamboj his debut Test cap ahead of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. The moment came during the team huddle before the toss, drawing applause from his teammates.

Kamboj was not part of the initial squad and was added for the last two Tests after injuries to Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. The Haryana pacer has played 24 first-class matches so far, picking up 79 wickets at 22.88 alongside two five wicket-hauls. He has also scored a half-century in his short first-class career.

Watch the video of the moment here:

Kamboj has come in place of the injured Akash Deep in what is a must-win game for the tourists. Team India have madr two more changes to the playing XI, bringing in Shardul Thakur and B Sai Sudharsan for Nitish Kumar Reddy and Karun Nair, respectively. Notably, Reddy has also picked up a knee injury, ruling him out of the remainder of the series.

"The kind of skillset that he brings to the table is exactly what we want in this team" - Shubman Gill on Anshul Kamboj

At the pre-game presser on Tuesday, July 22, India captain Shubman Gill stated that they trust the Kamboj's skillsets to win any match for them. Gill stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"The kind of skillset that he brings to the table is exactly what we want in this team and he's there because we believe that he can win us the match. Even in the second Test match, when Akash Deep was brought in, a lot of people had questions why he's been brought in, but it's mainly the belief that we have within our squad that any player that comes in the team is able to or can win matches for us."

With England winning the toss at an overcast Old Trafford, they put India into bat. At the time of writing, the tourists had made a cautious start and were 25/0 in 9 overs.

