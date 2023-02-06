"Fortunately, I have a decent record against Pakistan" - Anjum Chopra on feeling pressure during Pakistan matches

Former Indian Women's captain Anjum Chopra recently opened up on her experience of playing against arch-rivals Pakistan. Chopra represented India across the three formats for almost 17 years between 1995 and 2012.

Throughout her career, she played six white-ball games against the Women in Green, managing 171 runs, including one half-century.

Sharing her experience of playing against Pakistan, the 45-year-old conceded that she felt the pressure. Speaking in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel, she said:

"I was very nervous when I first played against Pakistan in the World Cup. Whenever India and Pakistan go up against each other, there is some pressure among players from both camps.

"There is pressure to play international cricket and there is pressure to meet expectations. Everyone expects you to perform well when you are playing against Pakistan and I also felt the pressure. Fortunately, I have a decent record against Pakistan so it's fine."

Overall, she has represented India in 12 Tests, 127 ODIs, and 18 T20I games. The right-handed batter amassed 3645 international runs across formats with the help of one hundred and 22 half-centuries.

"I am happy that I got to see to this development" - Anjum Chopra on not being part of the T20 era as a player

The last few years have witnessed a massive paradigm shift in Indian women's cricket across formats. There has been a steep rise in the number of matches, money, and coverage across all spectrums.

Replying to a fan's question on whether she feels sad not to be a part of this era, Chopra replied:

"Not at all. I have played for a good period of time and have performed extremely well. So, I am not disappointed that I am not a part of this era, but I am happy that I got to see to this development and is a part of it somehow. I am lucky that I got to see so many changes. I am in a happy space and there will be many more improvements from here."

Anjum Chopra @chopraanjum @viacom18 Wao! This is wonderful news for the womens game. Viacom winning the media rights for womens @IPL . Look forward to the encouraging times for the womens game @BCCIWomen Wao! This is wonderful news for the womens game. Viacom winning the media rights for womens @IPL. Look forward to the encouraging times for the womens game @BCCIWomen @viacom18

Incidentally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced its very own Women's Premier League (WPL). The auction is likely to take place next week with the tournament expected to be played between March 4 and 24 in Mumbai.

