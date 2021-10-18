"Fortunate enough to spend time with them" - Shikhar Dhawan enjoys company of some legendary cricketers

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan was recently spotted spending some quality time with former cricketing greats from India and Pakistan ahead of the high-voltage T20 World Cup encounter between the two nations next Sunday.

Dhawan, who was in the UAE plying his trade for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, was spotted chilling with former Indian captains Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev as well as Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas.

Shikhar Dhawan shared a wonderful picture from the evening on Instagram. He captioned the post:

"Had an amazing time with these Legends, fortunate enough to spend time with them."

Along with Shikhar Dhawan, Kapil Dev, Zaheer Abbas and Sunil Gavaskar, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was also present that evening. They were all seen having fun a few days before the two rival nations go up against each other.

Shikhar Dhawan left out of India's T20 World Cup squad

India's most dependable campaigner in ICC events in the last decade, Shikhar Dhawan, was left out of the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 despite being in a rich vein of form in recent times.

Speaking on his omission, BCCI's chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma asserted that the veteran opener will soon be back in the side.

"Need of the hour was that we look at other players and give Shikhar Dhawan some rest, otherwise he is an important player and he will be back very soon," Chetan Sharma had said.

Shikhar Dhawan had a dream run in the recently concluded IPL 2021, finishing with 587 runs from 16 games at an average of 39.13.

The southpaw also looked in superlative form when he captained a second-string Indian team against Sri Lanka in July. However, the selectors showed trust in Ishan Kishan's youth and exuberance ahead of Dhawan's experience.

India begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

